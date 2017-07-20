17 Essentials For A Dreamy Cinderella Wedding Theme

These Cinderella wedding theme must-haves are PERFECT for every aspiring princess! From fairytale details to whimsical flowers, you and your Prince Charming are sure to fall in love with these magical ideas…

Love birds…

Every Cinderella-themed wedding needs these Pinterest-worthy bird laser cut place cards! Pay homage to Cinderella’s flying friends by adding these creative place cards to your wedding table.

Cinderella’s Flowers

Looking for the perfect flowers for your Cinderella-themed wedding? These romantic hydrangea in Cinderella’s signature colour are sure to create a whimsical atmosphere!

Whimsical Wands

Is there anything more magical than a wand? We don’t think so! Your guests will love waving these dainty wedding wands as you and your new hubby leave the reception or ceremony!

A Bit of Sparkle

At a Cinderella-themed wedding, a bit of sparkle is absolutely essential! This silver sparkling cake topper is the perfect accessory with just the right amount of bling.

A Romantic Glow…

Cinderella and Prince Charming are all about the romance! These illuminated bride and groom chair backs are sure to keep you and your Prince Charming in the centre of attention.

Delicate Details

These delicate white vintage favour bags are both practical and perfect for your Cinderella theme! Fill them with sweets or customised goodies and your guests are sure to love this romantic, sweet detail!

Princess Pastels

Nothing screams princess quite like pale pink and gold! This gold foiled guest book will help you create lasting memories of your special day. Your guests will love the gorgeous script and elegant colour!

Rustic Wedding Signs

This Mr & Mrs ribbon sign looks as if it came straight out of a fairytale! This classically beautiful wedding sign is the perfect little touch that you and your guests will love.

Little Blue Accents

It’s all about the little accents! This pale blue organza ribbon would look lovely wrapped around a napkin or tied around chairs, and is perfect for your Cinderella theme!

Romantic Flowers

This cream rose flower garland screams “happily ever after”! This whimsical detail is sure to tie your venue together and create the enchanting atmosphere every bride with a Cinderella themed wedding dreams of!

Furry Friends

Don’t forget about your littlest guests! The little princes and princesses at your wedding will love these plastic bunny favour boxes. Fill them with the sweet of your choice and place them on your wedding tables to pay tribute to Cinderella’s favourite furry friends!

Themed Wedding Favour

While we’re on the topic of sweets, why not fill your plastic bunny favour boxes or white vintage favour bags with these light blue sugar almonds? Not only are they to theme, but they are the perfect accent for a traditional wedding!

Enchanting Lights

Is there anything more enchanting than this illuminated hanging heart? We don’t think so! This dreamy detail is sure to create the romantic fairytale setting you and your h2b are looking for..

A Personal Touch

Your wedding should be a reflection of you and your h2b’s style and taste. This turquoise personalised ribbon will fit in perfectly with your Cinderella-themed colour scheme, and will give your wedding a delicate personal touch!

Festive Balloons

Every princess needs her sparkles! These gold confetti filled balloons will brighten up your wedding reception venue and give it that sense of fun and celebration that it needs.

Grand Candles

No romantic, fairytale wedding is complete without candles! This belton candelabra is both elegant and beautiful, and is sure to make your wedding venue look like a princess’ castle.

Fairytale Fun

Nothing says fairytale like bubbles! These ivory heart wedding bubbles are sure to be a hit at your wedding reception, and guests of all ages will love celebrating your love story with these fun favours!

Are you dreaming of a disney wonderland wedding?! Find out how much a wedding at Disneyland would set you back and how this bride arrived to her wedding in Cinderella's coach!

HOW WIL YOU CREATE YOUR CINDERELLA WEDDING THEME?!

