15 Rustic Wedding Stationery Ideas

The paired back, relaxed rustic vibe of these stationery designs are enough to satisfy any country-loving couple! Think kraft card, whimsical wild florals, natural textures, watercolours and untamed greenery. Tied with lace or splashed with colour, the rustic feel is perfect for vintage inspired or boho weddings. Which of these 15 best designs is a match-made-in-heaven for your rustic wedding theme?!

From top left and clock wise around

Andy & Faye Heart Invites

Eva & George Wedding Invite Company

Hessian Floral Swoon At The Moon

Borrowed and Blue

Emily & James Lucy Ledger

Wedding In A Teacup

Nicola & James Tree Of Hearts

Natasha & Ethan Ivy Ellen

Robert & Lauren Blush & Gold

Millbank & Kent ‘Antoine’

Marilyn & Arthur Pingle Pie

Jessica & Andrew Knots & Kisses

Olivia & Mark Heart Invites

Sarah Wants

Olivia & Simon Norma and Dorothy