15 Creative Ideas For The Best Engagement Announcement

From baby gender reveal to an engagement announcement the age of social posting and Instagram has inspired couples to document their own special journey in order to share the story with all of their family and friends! The desire to document every milestone, surprise and occasion has lead to bigger and better proposals worthy of secret videos and photographer on cue to capture on camera, the surprise, shock, tears and excitement. If you’re looking for some ultra instagrammable inspiration for a timely or perhaps impending proposal – here are 15 of the BEST ever engagement photo ideas that will make you want to get yours, just right!

LOVED UP

You can never go wrong with a traditional, timeless engagement photo shoot. Hold your h2b close and smile for the camera! Family and friends everywhere will love the gorgeous photos. Don’t forget to show off your new bling!

NO PICTURES, PLEASE!

If you’re looking for a sweet and simple way to announce your engagement, this classic pose is a wonderful option. A close up shot of your ring and a romantic silhouette of you and your new fiancé. Is there anything better than that?

DIY 2 FOR 1

Not interested in taking the photo route? A DIY card is a great way to deliver the exciting news. Even better, the announcement cards could double as save the date cards! Who doesn’t love one extra box checked on the wedding to-do list?

COFFEE LOVERS

Listen up coffee drinkers! What better way to spread your happy news than to scribble your soon to be titles on the side of a coffee cup. Not only is the idea adorable, but the photo will be totally Instagram worthy!

BEACH PERFECTION

If you were lucky enough to have your h2b pop the question on a sunny beach, this idea is perfect for you. Whether you write your own special message in the sand or take a romantic water-front photo, there’s no going wrong with a beautiful beach engagement announcement!

SELFIE TIME!

Show off your new rock with a post-engagement selfie. Who says the groom needs to be in the engagement photo? The possibilities are endless with this idea. Say cheese!

CLEVER CUTIES

What better way to share your news than to tie an actual knot? Your family and friends will love the funny reference, and you and your h2b can let your creative side shine!

SAY GOODBYE TO SINGLE LIFE!

Living the single life? No more! Celebrate finding the one with a sweet photo that highlights your transition into married life. You really are one lucky girl!

ADVENTUROUS COUPLE

Are you and your future hubby adventurous? If so, this idea is great for you. Take one of your first adventures together as an engaged couple and snap the perfect photo. From climbing mountains to swimming in rivers, the options are unlimited!

PRECIOUS PETS

Why not include your favourite furry friend in your engagement announcement? You’ll have family and friends drooling over your sweet pet while they celebrate your big news! It doesn’t get more precious than that.

SCORE!

Put a unique spin on one of your classic childhood games with this clever idea! A close up shot of your new bling adds a bit of sparkle, and you’re sure to spread smiles.

MUSIC LOVERS

We can hear the not-so-distant chime of wedding bells! If you and your h2b are music fans, a music-themed engagement announcement is only fitting. Cuddle up with your new fiancé and turn up the love songs because this idea is picture perfect.

CREATIVE AND CELEBRATORY

Pop the champagne and celebrate your big news! All it takes is a simple DIY craft and two glasses of bubbly to achieve a flawless engagement photo. Cheers!

POP PRINCESS ENGAGEMENT

Pay homage to your favourite pop diva by rocking a top that says it all! Tell the world that your h2b finally put a ring on it with this rather apt nod to the pop queen herself. There’s no better way to tell the world that you’re no longer a single lady!

JUMP FOR JOY!

Your friends and family will be jumping for joy after they hear your big news! Admire your ring while snapping a photo of your excited future hubby. The countdown to your dream wedding starts now!