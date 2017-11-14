15 Essential Wedding Skincare Tips To Get A Gorgeous Bridal Glow

When it comes to wedding skincare and beauty prep, there’s no such thing as starting too soon! We asked Amanda Elias, skin specialist and founder of Bravura London, for her advice on how to get your skin clear and luminous for the big day – here are her top tips!

1. Don’t leave it until the last minute to think about your skin – the longer you have to correct any skin issues, the better! Using products that contain AHAs (exfoliating acids) will help to remove dead skin cells, which tend to build up and leave our complexions looking dull and lifeless. Removing this dead layer will leave your skin looking fresher and more vibrant. Just remember to use a good SPF to avoid exposed skin becoming damaged.

2. Don’t try any new products up to three weeks before your wedding – this includes skincare, hair care, make-up, and even washing powder! Any kind of a reaction, it could take a couple of weeks to calm down, which the last thing you need before your big day!

3. Start drinking green tea, preferably every day. Not only can this help with weight loss – alongside a good diet and exercise regime, of course – but many people swear by its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to help brighten the skin and reduce acne.

4. Want to shed a few pounds before your wedding? Ensure that you use a nourishing moisturiser all over your body daily, as weight fluctuations can cause stretch marks. It’s important to keep the skin well nourished – look out for ingredients such as Vitamin E. Wedding Ideas loves the Vitamin E range at The Body Shop!

5. If you are dieting, remember to take a good multi-vitamin supplement as well. If you aren’t having the correct amount of nutrients that your body needs, it will show in your hair, skin and nails. Omega oils are also great for your skin and body.

6. Do you suffer with red spots and rough skin on your upper arms, thighs and bum? This is a condition called keratosis pilaris and although it’s not curable, it can be kept under control by using a moisturiser containing glycolic acid or salicylic acid on a daily basis.

7. If you’re getting married abroad or in the summer, make sure you wear SPF50 every day, starting from 4 weeks before the wedding. Don’t risk sunbathing – you don’t want to get married looking like a lobster! Even if you do tan rather than burn, you may be left with unsightly strap marks that will spoil your wedding photos, so keep reapplying that suncream. Don’t forget your ears, lips and the back of your neck.

8. To avoid any fake tan disasters on the big day, book yourself in for a spray tan the day before and you’ll be a lot less likely to end up with any streaky patches. Make sure you have a trial tan beforehand to make sure the colour suits you and to avoid any chance of a reaction.

9. If you regularly suffer from cold sores, speak to your GP about taking a mild daily antiviral in the run up to your wedding – this may help to prevent a flare up.

10. If you suffer with blackheads or hormonal spots on your chin, try using a salicylic acid product as part of your skincare regime. This will help to gently exfoliate the skin and clear out pores. Salicylic acid also has an anti-inflammatory effect so it’s great for blemishes that have become inflamed. Wedding Ideas recommends Bravura’s Pore Perfection Oil Control Gel – it’s perfect for brides with oily skin.

11. Beautiful bridal make-up starts with good skin – no foundation will look perfect without a smooth, exfoliated base. Once you’ve got your skincare regime perfected, try a matte primer to keep your foundation on for longer and to keep oil at bay.

12. If you have a lot of redness left over from acne, speak to your doctor or pharmacist about a short course of hydrocortisone, which can dramatically help to reduce the discolouration.

13. Stress can cause breakouts – which is unfortunate, as the run up to your wedding day can be an extremely stressful time! Download a meditation app or get a CD and meditate daily to try and keep your stress levels under control. Yoga can also help to calm the mind and balance the body.

14. There’s going to be a lot of focus on your hands on your big day, so keep your hands and nails in peak condition. Massage sweet almond oil into your hands and nails on a daily basis, and by your big day your nails will be stronger and your hands will be super soft. If your hands tend to be flaky, make yourself a DIY hand scrub by mixing together a little olive oil and sugar and using it to gently exfoliate, following up by moisturising with your sweet almond oil.

15. Don’t forget your lips! Wear a good quality lip balm and re-apply regularly throughout the day, especially before bed. Do this for at least a week before your wedding and your lips will be beautifully soft and smooth!

