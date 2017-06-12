15 Essential Items Every Rustic Wedding Can’t Live Without

Whatever the time of year, these rustic wedding must-haves will make your wedding the hit of the season. Looking for inspiration for your rustic wedding? Check out these essentials.

HANGING DECOR

When planning a wedding, it’s important to remember that the simple, even small touches make all the difference. This “Just Married” wooden bunting is perfect for any rustic wedding, indoors and outdoors alike! The dreamy script exudes romance and the wooden texture will give your reception venue that desired rustic hygge feel!

ACCESSORIES

2. Add a hint of sparkle to your wedding table with these Rose Gold Paper Straws! Your guests will love sipping their delicious drinks out of them, and they will match perfectly with all of your rustic decorations. Who doesn’t love a little shine?

TABLE DECOR

3. One of the most essential parts of any rustic wedding is the flowers—and lots of them! Bring the outdoors to your wedding reception with this Bark Pot. Fill it with beautiful blooms or foliage and watch your guests fall in love with your decorations.

WEDDING SIGNS

4. Every rustic wedding needs a customisable sign that gives your big day a personal touch. This slate customisable sign is too perfect not to love! Just compose a sweet message, hang it where you please, and keep it as a memento to hang in your home after the big day.

CHILDREN

5. Your littlest guests will love these Wedding Wands! Not only do they create a whimsical feel, but you will love the photos of you and your new hubby surrounded by the happiness and smiling faces of the children in your lives waving their wands! Place them in a mason jar, goodie bag or simply on their table…the possibilities are endless!

TABLE DECOR

6. Complete your rustic look with these simple yet elegant Wooden Table Numbers! Whether you choose to surround them with greenery or subtle blooms simply place them on your tables, your guests will love this easy to read natural accessory.

GUEST BOOK IDEAS

7. This unique drop top frame guest book is one of our most popular alternatives to the usual book format.Your guests will enjoy writing you well wishes and advice on little wooden hearts and building them up in a beautiful frame. You’ll go home with the perfect first piece of art to hang in your new love nest!

TABLE CONFETTI

8. These wooden heart table confetti are a great finishing touch for your celebratory wedding table! Instead of sprinkling with the traditional crystals and petals, (although pretty) why not try this romantic alternative?

PLACE CARDS

9. These blackboard easel place cards are sure to impress your guests! As well as a beautiful personalisation for each and every guest, give your hand a go at calligraphy for these, it will be so worth the effort! Simply scribble down the name of your guests and place them at their seat in it’s mini easel!

CAKE DECOR

10. Now, we’ve made it to one of everyone’s favourite parts of the wedding—the cake! This delicate laser cut Mr. & Mrs. Script Wooden Cake Topper is the most elegant addition to your rustic theme – you might say the icing on the cake!

FAUX FLOWERS

11. What rustic wedding is complete without flowers? These artificial Delphinium Spray are a beautiful, budget-savvy way to make your wedding absolutely dreamy. Wrap them around chairs, place them on tables, or hang them from the ceiling. Whether you suffer from allergies or not, our huge range of pretty faux flowers in all colours and varieties means this element of your day doesn’t ever have to be compromised!

VENUE DECOR

12. These Just Married balloons are a simple way to add a romantic touch to your rustic wedding. Hang them in clusters or simply scatter them around the venue to create a romantic, whimsical atmosphere. Alternatively, fill them with confetti and centre on your tables before popping them to kick off your celebration in style!

CHAIR BACKS

13. These Mr. & Mrs. Hessian flags make the cutest addition to your wedding table. Why not hang them over the back of you and your h2b’s chairs for a special reminder of your new titles since it is your day to be in the spotlight!

PERSONAL HASHTAGS

14. Smile for the camera because this rustic blackboard style sign is sure to be all over Instagram with your very own hashtag! Simply hang the sign on the wall which will remind your guests to capture your picture perfect wedding! Not only does it align with your rustic theme, but will for sure encourage lasting memories. What more could you ask for?!

TABLE RUNNER

15. Last but certainly not least, this Vintage Hessian Table Runner is the perfect way to bring your whole rustic theme together. Line your trestle tables and drape over circular ones to create a central focus for your centrepieces!