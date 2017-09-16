On the hunt for wedding speech tips? Whether you’re the groom, best man or father of the bride, these words of wisdom will have you well on your way to delivering an epic speech in moments.

Stop struggling with writing your wedding speech and use these toast-worthy tips as your guide! For more details on who says what and when, check out our person-by-person wedding speech guides at the end.

If you’re the first to speak, remember to introduce yourself and your relation to the couple. Will your speech follow another? Then acknowledge the introducer who spoke before you. Grooms can score serious brownie points for using their new titles as husband and wife, or Mr and Mrs. Brides love to hear this when their grooms give their speech. Keep brief cue cards to hand to remind you of what comes next, so you can relax and the speech flows. Cue cards also stop you from burying your head in paper – your guests want to see and hear you. Don’t rush – it’s easy to speed up when you’re nervous, so take deep breaths and pace yourself. If you’re hosting a large wedding or have chosen a venue with high ceilings, consider using microphones to ensure everyone can hear you. Practise your speech for the perfect timing. It shouldn’t feel too fleeting, but, for the sake of your guests, it’s best not to ramble on for hours on end. Anecdotes and stories are essential components of a quality speech – just make sure you string them together with a common theme. Make sure your speech celebrates and includes both newlyweds, and not just the person you are closest to. While you should definitely write the speech ahead of time, we love it when grooms leave a small space free to express how they feel right there and then – emotions that only actually getting married can bring. Road test your jokes. This will help you give any overly inappropriate innuendos or references to ex-partners the axe before it’s too late. But equally, don’t be too serious! Speeches at weddings and presentations at work are not the same thing. Don’t forget to finish with a toast, say the right thank yous and oversee the giving of gifts where required. Enlist an ensemble of visual aids or props if you wish, but ensure your venue is geared up for the technology and have a trial run in advance!

