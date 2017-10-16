We bring you 110 wedding entertainment ideas to make your big day a blast!

From pimp your Prosecco to candy bars, comedians and circus tricks, these are the entertaining touches your guests are guaranteed to remember.

1. Fireworks

Everybody loves a dramatic display. Here’s how to plan yours.

2. Sparklers

Tone it down a notch and go for sparklers to get your guests involved!

3. S’mores

Gather your guests around campfires or fire pits and enjoy these sweet treats. Whether a blast from the past or something new, s’mores are a winner every time.

4. Whisky bar

Curate a glamorous collection of Scotland’s finest whiskies, complete with ice, soda and glasses to serve.

5. Cigar bar

Another way to continue the gentlemanly theme, with vintage boxes and accessories.

6. Photo booth

Can you really have a wedding reception without one?

7. Disco

It’s a party classic. Choose a playlist that spans as many decades as your guests for a full floor all night long.

8. Table chefs

Nominate a guest to become the chef and carve the meat at the table. Not simply an excellent ice breaker, this is actually an efficient way to serve the food too.

9. Advice cards

Leave a card with each place setting and see what words of wisdom your guests extoll.

10. Magician

Ideal for entertaining younger guests during the wedding breakfast, a magician can also work the room with card tricks for your drinks reception.

11. Caricaturist

For a fun take on wedding favours!

12. Live painter

Another way to capture the magic, which you can forever treasure when hung on your wall.

13. Dove release

This tradition might be less prevalent than your something old and your something new, but it is tradition nonetheless, and a breathtaking one at that…

14. Butterfly release

For similar style on a smaller scale!

15. Table trivia

Stock up on trivia cards or host a Mr & Mrs quiz to entertain guests between courses.

16. Croquet

It’s a garden game classic that comes with easy instructions, easy set up and a whole lot of fun.

17. Giant Jenga

Kids will love to get involved with this one!

18. Pets at weddings

Perhaps your dog will be your ring bearer, or maybe your new puppy will join you after the ceremony. Any which way, we’re sure your guests will love to cuddle furry friends on the day.

19. Giant chess

Thanks to its size, this game is fun and functional, zoning the different outdoor spaces for drinks, photos and play.

20. Bouncy castle

Embrace your inner child!

21. Space hoppers

May we refer you to the previous point?

22. Picnics

Embrace the trend for relaxed, rustic weddings and dine alfresco. Pack up hampers of charcuterie, freshly baked bread, cheese, salads and drinks to serve up a low-key feast.

23. Birds of prey

For a more dramatic entertainment option, why not take to the skies? You don’t have to do this literally – simply enlist the help of your local birds of prey centre, and have a golden eagle soar or an owl swoop past.

24. Bake off

A budget friendly and interactive way to fill your dessert table for less! Guests will love to be involved. It’s a lovely touch to give out prizes, medals or awards for the best bakes at the end.

25. Awards ceremony

Host one during your speeches and cover as many people as possible… from the best dressed guest to the best man.

26. Couple’s cocktails

Make yours pitcher-perfect with adorable straws, Mason Jar cups and garnishes galore.

27. Pimp your Prosecco bar

Because there’s only one thing better than Prosecco, and that’s Prosecco with extras!

28. Ice cream stall

This one’s perfect for summer weddings. Having a vintage theme? Hire an old-school ice cream cart rather than a modern day van to enhance the vibe.

29. Cake buffet

Simply ask your nearest and dearest to bake and bring, to stock up a cake buffet fit for a king!

30. Candy bar

A candy bar could double up as your wedding favours, or offer a sweet finish to your evening buffet.

31. Harpist

One of the most romantic sounds of all time, harpists are perfect for ceremonies and sophisticated drinks receptions.

32. String quartet

If your budget will stretch a little further, the enchanting notes of a string quartet will give your ceremony so much atmosphere.

33. Jazz band

One of the easiest ways to ensure a packed dance floor is to choose a genre that people just can’t help but dance to!

34. Casino

One for the grown ups! You’ll find many hire options, from roulette wheels to cards tables and more.

35. Ballroom dancing

If you love all things grand but don’t want to be the star of the show, ask other couples to join you for a traditional waltz.

36. Fancy dress

Now we’re not saying fancy dress is the best wedding dress code, but it does make for great fun in a photo booth.

37. Comedian

Make your guests laugh with the help of a comedian, who can entertain you during the wedding breakfast.

38. Karaoke

Save this one for later in the night and you’re bound to get even more brilliant, hilarious and enthusiastic results!

39. Mr & Mrs quiz

Just how well do your guests really know you? It’s time to find out with this wedding entertainment idea!

40. Opera singers

One of our featured couples recently had opera singers as she walked down the aisle. We think they’d make a dramatic feature at a drinks reception, too.

41. Ceilidh

Whether you’re Scottish or not, ceilidhs are one of the best wedding entertainment ideas to get all of your guests involved. Plus, they’re not something that everyone will have seen before.

42. Fire breathers

While we absolutely love them, you might well have already attended a wedding with a fireworks display. Choose fire breathers, on the other hand, and you’re sure to stand out.

43. Circus show

For wedding entertainment ideas that you don’t see every day, look to the circus. You could hire all manner of performers to put on your very own big day circus show.

44. Fairground rides

Tying the knot in a venue with expansive, rolling grounds? You could hire a ferris wheel to make your guests smile and take some super cute snaps.

45. Singing waiters

These are the go-to performers for a surprise during your wedding breakfast. You guessed it… one minute they’re serving Bellinis, the next they’re belting out a ballad! We recommend The Three Waiters. With 11,000 shows under their belt, they’re sure to make your wedding surprise go without a hitch.

46. Confetti canons

Give your first dance the wow factor with a shower of colourful confetti.

47. Lights show

If you’re including up-lighting in your venue decor, you could ask the lighting gurus to create a custom light show too, so that, come evening, your dancing gets a buzzing backdrop of colour.

48. Surprise talents

Maybe you’re a secret rock goddess? Or your husband has always dreamed of DJing… We’re taking inspiration from our featured couples on this one, who we’ve seen do everything from sing during the ceremony to play in the band at night and even a dressmaker who also DJs!

49. Flash mob

Not limited to dance routines (although they’re an ace option), your maid of honour could coordinate a surprise sing-a-long during the speeches, or your bridal party could join you for a surprise first dance routine.

50. Choreographed routine

Dance lessons won’t just help you look great on the day, they’ll also help you to relax and enjoy your first dance. Take this quiz to find your first dance song.

51. Piñata

You could match it to your theme. Think a suitcase piñata for a travel themed wedding, or a giant rose for a more traditional big day.

52. Sack races

These will only become more fun as the party progresses!

53. Welly hurling

Tying the knot in a rural area? Embrace your countryside setting with a series of countryside games, starting with a Wellington boot throwing competition.

54. Hook-a-duck

Or, why not hire in fairground icons for a dash of nostalgic fun for all ages? You can’t go wrong with a classic like hook-a-duck.

55. Balloon artists

Here’s one for the little ones! While you might have giant balloons for photo props, hire in a balloon artist to create equally exciting balloon entertainment for children at your wedding.

56. Face paint

Another one for smaller guests. Create a dedicated face paint area to amuse the kids. Just make sure they know that under no circumstances can the face paint transfer onto anyone’s outfits, not least your dress.

57. Glitter bar

Festival weddings and glitter bars go hand in hand. Coordinate the colours to your bridal party outfits so everyone stays stylish, if you like.

58. Finger print guest book

Interactive although a little messy, create a guestbook that couldn’t be more personal.

59. Advice cards and predictions

An alternative to place names that will keep guests busy, why not invite them to share their words of wisdom for your marriage, or to guess when your next landmark moments might be.

60. Clay pigeon shooting

Who’d have thought this was even an option for wedding entertainment? One of our featured grooms recently proved us wrong, choosing this as his favourite entertainment option for the big day.

61. Afternoon tea

Mismatched crockery, bite-sized bakes and yet more bubbly – what’s not to love?

62. Pass the parcel

Take a trip down memory lane as you revisit all those birthday parties of your earliest years. You could do a gift per table for a fun twist on favours.

64. Treasure hunt

Another of our entertainment ideas with nostalgia! Leave clues around your venue’s grounds to keep guests busy. You could theme the treasure hunt around local myths, tales from your time together or even the venue’s history.

65. Disco with a difference

Compile a playlist from family and friend’s requests – ask them to each RSVP with a song. While you’re at it, add these 10 party songs to your wedding mix tape too.

66. Video

Why not swap a traditional videographer for a package with Shoot It Yourself? Give your guests the camera and let them film your big day for you.

67. Karaoke

This one’s for later in the night, and one for all ages!

68. Foodie favours

All that dancing can be quite demanding. Help your guests refuel with cookie favours.

69. DIY cocktails

Serve a range of spirits, mixers and garnishes to rival even the best stocked bars, then let your guests get stuck in.

70. Chocolate fountain

Gooey and delicious, serve strawberries, marshmallows and biscuits to coat in chocolate. Save this one for after the photographs though, just in case

71. Waffle stand

A simple sweet treat that can be cooked in minutes and customised with toppings to your heart’s content.

72. Burrito bar

Spice up your evening buffet with a Mexican masterpiece and your food will be remembered.

73. Burger station

Go for luxury, serving buffalo or steak burgers with sumptuous garnishes like stilton…

74. Gin bar

One of the trendiest tipples right now, ultra cool gin bars are popping up across the country. Will one appear at your wedding, too?

75. Live band

Whatever genre you’re into, nothing beats the experience of music played live.

76. Confetti balloons

Pop them as the night draws to a close and shower your final dance in confetti!

77. Animals!

One of our favourite wedding venues, Gwel an Mor in Cornwall, has resident reindeer, foxes and birds! Give younger guests the chance to meet and greet animals for entertainment they’ll remember.

78. Coconut shy

This is super easy to set up and a game guests of all ages can enjoy.

79. Bouquet throw

Or embrace tradition and throw your bouquet for a single lady to catch!

80. Table charades

It’s a family favourite at Christmas and New Year, so why not your wedding party too?

81. Champagne on wheels

Vintage vans, converted horse boxes, quaint carts… your fizz can be delivered in all kind of forms. We’re fans of them all, so long as it comes perfectly chilled.

82. Rocking routines

Whether your bridesmaids surprise you with a pre-planned number, or your guests hotfoot it onto the dance floor for the Cha Cha Slide, dance routines are always heaps of fun.

83. Drummers

Vibrant and rhythmic, people won’t be able to resist dancing to the beat of these drums.

84. Duck racing

A Great British classic, perfect for countryside weddings.

85. Maypole dancing

Charming and traditional, your guests will love to watch this dance.

86. Guess who?

Leave cards on each table to give guests a game to play between courses.

87. Vodka luge

Impressive ice sculpture meets alcoholic beverage in statement style.

88. Doughnut tower

Delicious, decadent and easy for guests to grab between songs, doughnuts will always go down a treat.

89. Silent disco

Grab your headphones and keep everyone happy, because they can choose the playlist that’s best for them!

90. Steel pans

Give your celebration a destination flair, with the cheerful tunes of steel pans played live.

91. Wedding crackers

A fun twist on the festive tradition!

92. Easy origami

Your guests can get crafty creating pretty paper cranes.

93. Line dancing

Great for getting all your guests involved and giving your party atmosphere.

94. Slideshows

Everyone is there for you two, so make them laugh with slideshows of photos, showing you at every age.

95. Silhouette artist

A lovely keepsake to remember the day by, and great fun while they pose.

96. Pamper packs

Leave a selection of products in baskets in each bathroom so your guests can feel fresh and fabulous.

97. Champagne tower

Glamorous, sophisticated and totally decadent, this one’s perfect for budget-blowing brides.

98. Candyfloss stand

Embrace the fun of the fair with spun sugar treats.

99. Father-daughter dance

A classic we’re borrowing from across the pond, fill your venue with ‘awws’ as you dance with your dad.

100. Juke box

Let your guests take control of the dance floor!

101. Celebrity lookalikes

Who doesn’t want a bit of red carpet glamour for their big day?

102. Horse and carriage

Traditional and still totally fun, enjoy your moment feeling like royalty with a ride in a horse drawn carriage.

103. Helicopter arrival

Wow your guests by flying from ceremony to reception, so long as there’s space for you to land.

104. Boat trip

Take your drinks reception to the water!

105. Wine tasting

You’ve chosen wines for each course, so why not make an event of it, with waiters introducing each bottle?

106. Midnight feast

A great twist on the evening buffet if you plan to tie the knot later in the day, or if you’ll be dancing ’til dawn.

107. Popcorn stand

Because freshly popped popcorn is pretty hard to beat…

108. Hangover kit

You can party all the harder, safe in the knowledge that you’ll be well looked after!

109. Talent show

Do your guests have any hidden talents that could enhance your entertainment? Create a line-up of acts and let them take centre stage so everyone has fun.

110. Tribute band

If you’re serious super fans of a certain band, hire a tribute act for a party you’ll love. Here’s everything you need to know to book a band for your wedding.