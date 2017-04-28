‘Tis the season to go fantastically floral with springtime coming into bloom! From your invitations, decor and even your wedding dress – girls, have you thought about featuring florals beyond your bouquet?

We have some serious Instagram-worthy shoot snaps to swoon over, courtesy of a collective of industry style experts who have shown you how it can be done. Why not make floral flourishes into the most elegant theme for your day?! These dreamy details should get you going.

Cake/cards table

A twist on the more traditional spray of roses, why not wire these pretty blooms to caress a mirror or frame. As well as perching flowers prettily on each tier of your cake, you could also dress your cake or cards table with further arrangements. Why not bring your ceremony table flowers to display here later on?

Menu Cards, Stationery and Save the Date

If flowers are going to be big at your wedding, give guests a flavour to get them excited! Floral prints appear in almost every stationery range. You can co-ordinate your invitation prints with the flowers you have in mind for your bouquet, or have your stationery personalised to suit.

Wedding Dress

And how better to make blooms a big feature than with your wedding dress? 2016 saw the rise of floral designs and they’re here to stay this year too. Whether you choose watercolour prints like the dress pictured here, or opt for appliquéd fabric blooms in soft ivory shades, you’ll have a standout gown for all the prettiest reasons.

Table Centres

Next, we turn our attention to the table centres. While traditional, flower-adorned candelabra have an undeniable romance, we’re all for embracing the new (you do need to find a something new after all, so why not make it embracing a new trend?!).

Here, floral centrepieces are given a modern makeover, with big, blooming displays replaced by chic and edgy terrariums (if you’ll pardon the pun) filled with greenery, succulents and roses.

Accessories: 21st -Century Sash

Bridal belts are often beaded and glittering beauties, but a floral is the best option for the boho bride. This style will work especially well if your bridal gown or jumpsuit is subtler in style, letting the belt do all the talking.

Beauty

For a subtler floral style, why not introduce a motif on your nails? The attention to detail won’t be wasted – just think how many times you’ll have your rings snapped!

Tableware

An equally understated but equally lovely idea is to incorporate botanical designs in your tableware. Whether it’s floral printed plates for afternoon tea or flower patterns on your wine glasses, this idea is oh so pretty…

Bridal Shoes

You’ll easily find floral designs adorning bridal heels, but there are also feminine florals for flats too! These petal-clad pumps are stylish, trendy and totally comfortable, perfect for you to dance the night away. Team statement shoes with a tea-length dress to let them impress.

Backdrop/Ceiling decor

Floral installations; whether foliage trailing from hoops, a flower wall backdrop, or rose garlands sprawling across archways, they’re one of our favourite super-sized ways to work with flowers. With greenery a guaranteed winner for 2017 weddings, why not combine eucalyptus and leafy fronds with roses and ranunculus in your chosen colours to create a floral decoration with serious romance and wow-factor? Green hydrangeas will bridge the gap between florals and foliage fantastically…

