10 UNMISSABLE Intimate Wedding Venues For Small Weddings

If you’re opting for a smaller guest list you’ll want a pick of the BEST intimate wedding venues! The romance and location quite literally sets the scene for the day making it one of the most important decisions at the start of wedding planning. Here, the Good Hotel Guide gives us 10 of their top small hotel wedding venues…

Bingham, Richmond

A chic riverside hotel with a restaurant that glows over the Thames come twilight, the Bingham in Richmond is made of two Grade II listed 18th-century houses and run by a mother/daughter team. While its event space allows for up to 100 seated guests, the hotel has just 15 bedrooms allowing for up to 30 people to stay and enjoy the full wedding experience. Hire the whole hotel and choose from a casual barbecue by the water or a formal five course wedding breakfast.

Lower Barns, St Austell

Deep in the Cornish countryside near St Austell, Lower Barns brings together one-of-a-kind furnishings and a bold maelstrom of textures to create a zingy, upbeat feel in their rural home and a fun and quirky environment for small and intimate weddings. Eye-catching bedrooms are designed to surprise and delight, with a freestanding slipper bath or a cleverly custom-made breakfast bar. Spend the evening before your nuptials gazing at the starlit sky from the outdoor hot tub and have an intimate day for two or 20 – you could even opt for a Cornish elopement!

Green Oak Barn, Berwick

Perfect for wine lovers, Green Oak Barn is a reconstructed traditional Sussex barn, within easy reach of an impressive collection of English vintages. In the grounds there is a further series of barns, including one dating back to the 17th-century and open from May to September and which you can decorate as you choose. We have seen it beautifully decked out like a Hardy-esque country wedding and you can precede the main entertainment with drinks and canapés in their romantic English garden designed by 2010 Chelsea Gold-winner Roger Platts.

Cley Windmill, Norfolk

For something a little different on the Norfolk coast, Cley Windmill is a characterful B&B and restaurant in a 19th-century grinding mill. A country aesthetic adorns the rooms, while small and intimate ceremonies take place in the beautiful round Sitting Room which can hold up to 22 people. Given the intimacy of the space, it’s all about bespoke occasions whether you opt for a daytime or evening occasion, but we’re particularly smitten with the option for dinner by candlelight.

Pentillie Castle, Cornwall

In a timelessly elegant fairytale setting, surrounded by woodland and overlooking the River Tamar, Pentillie Castle in 1698 and has remained in the same family for more than 300 years. Spacious and classic, with 55 acres of gardens to roam in, it’s a wonderful place to feel like royalty and to welcome guests to a truly magical occasion. Say your vows in the romantic Victorian Bathing Hut on the banks of the Tamar or on the Terrace if you prefer, then tailor the rest of your day to suit you and your nearest and dearest, whatever time of the year.

Romney Bay House, Kent

This beautiful 1920s mansion in a spectacular location amidst wild marshland scattered with ancient churches, Romney Bay House Hotel is a spectacular place for a small and intimate wedding reception. You can hire the whole hotel for up to 20 guests and take the whole hotel for an entire weekend from May to September.

Hever Castle B&B, Edenbridge

Hever Castle is probably best known as the home of famed and fated wife of Henry VIII, Anne Boleyn. Today the magnificent 13th century property is not only a spectacular attraction, but it also houses a B&B and is open for wedding hire. It probably goes without saying that as there are multiple spaces in this outstanding, historic location, you can have a wedding of any size here. However, in the castle’s inner hall, there is the perfect amount of space for 60 ceremony guests and 40 wedding breakfast attendees. What could be more spectacular?

The Cavendish, Baslow

In the grounds of the Chatsworth estate, owned by the Duke of Devonshire, The Cavendish fuses a regal vibe with a country chic feel. Beautifully kept and magnificent views in the un-spoilt Peak District National Park, it’s a bit of a fairytale fantasy with space for 18 in The Boardroom, 10 in The Private Dining Room or 42 in The Gallery Restaurant.

Fischer’s at Baslow Hall, Baslow

Built in 1907 and set within five acres of grounds, Fischers at Baslow Hall is a charming manor house surrounded by elegant gardens including the Walled and Kitchen gardens. In the village of Baslow, it too is on the edge of the magnificent Chatsworth Estate and welcomes intimate weddings of 10 guests or more who can stay in the 11 bedrooms that the hotel offers.

Tuddenham Mill, Suffolk

A rustic 18th century mill that’s been delightfully renovated with modern flair, Tuddenham Mill is surrounded by 12 acres of grounds and can cater for weddings of up to 60 people. Chic interiors, old wooden beams and views over the millpond set the scene, while the restaurant serves an elegant but contemporary menu. For those who want to keep it even smaller, the Terrace Room is a charming private dining room, ideal for intimate affairs of up to 36 people.

From a selection of UK hotel wedding venues.