10 Most Offensive Questions Engaged Couples Get Asked…

Ever wondered what the most commonly asked questions for engaged couples is?! Being engaged to the love of your life is probably the most amazing thing in the world, but this also means you should expect to be asked mainly the exciting questions, maybe some pretty awkward questions and on occasion..even some quite offensive questions. We’ve listed the most annoying ones EVER…how do these rank in your top 10?!

“They took ages to propose, didn’t they?”

Oh, I didn’t realise it mattered?!

“How much will your wedding cost?”

Rude. Offensive. Also something we’re trying to forget about, thank you.

“Can I bring my children to your wedding?”

Well this is awkward. I guess now I’ll have to say yes…

“Are you really going to keep your last name?”

Would you judge me less if I didn’t?

“Are you scared of being stuck with one person for the rest of your life?”

Actually, no. That’s why we’re getting married…

“How do you know they’re the love of your life?”

Do you even need to ask this question? Really?



“Won’t you get sick of each other?”

Again, that’s why we are getting married!

“I could never, ever get married. EVER”.

Cool story.

“Did you know that most marriages end in divorce?”

Aw thanks so much for that information oh wise one.

“When are you going to start a family?”

Before we think about children, I think we’ll try and get through the wedding planning first…

