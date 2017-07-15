10 Reasons To Honeymoon with a Difference In Iceland!

For a honeymoon with a difference, opportunities to go beyond the beach have revealed some of the most stunning locations in the world. Iceland has become a drastically popular getaway destination in recent years… This is purely because of its stunning natural beauty, serene contrasting landscapes and mythical biodiversity. The Nordic experts at Baltic Travel Company have shared exactly why Iceland could be the new honeymoon-must for adventurous newlyweds!

The Northern Lights

Iceland’s placement on top of the world ensures that it’s the best place to catch a glance of the awe-inspiring Northern Lights. Most commonly seen from September until mid-April, it is one of the world’s most famous natural occurrences. Otherwise known as the Aurora Borealis, these kind of lights are only seen above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres!

The blue lagoon

Set In the heart of the Icelandic landscape, the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa is one of the most visited attractions in Iceland! And rightly so as it is quite magnificent with its aqua blue water and naturally warm temperatures and nurturing minerals, guaranteed to relax and rejuvenate your soul.

The Icelandic whales

Whale watching in Iceland is famous for the sheer fact that you are almost always guaranteed to spot one of these magnificent creatures off the coast of Reykjavik. There are many different tours which offer various different types of sightings dependent on how keen you are to see them in their habitat.

The roads

Famous for the vast open spaces and winding roads, you will not reach an end to this incredible land without curving around numerous stunning views. For the road trip enthusiasts, Iceland’s diversity won’t disappoint should you wish to take a spontaneous exploratory trip.

The architecture

Iceland is special because of its unique, if slightly derelict feel. Heading into the famous town of Reykjavik, you will be immersed in brightly coloured buildings and quaint pubs filled with locals. If you want to delve into local life, try one of Iceland’s fine craft beers.

The wildlife

Due to it’s distinct geographical location, the volcanic Icelandic landscape supports some of the most impressive wildlife. Pretty puffins, colourful sea birds nesting on the edges of cliffs, the fluffy arctic fox, reindeer and even Polar Bears! If you love photography, this is an opportunity you’ll want to snap away at in your lifetime…



The Icelandic glaciers

Just when you didn’t think Iceland could offer anything more, you find yourself immersed in its stunning glaciers. Known as the ‘land of Ice & Fire’, Iceland really does offer another level of scenery. With over 10 majestic glaciers to visit, you may find it hard to narrow it down to the ones you want to see.

The food

The cuisine dates back for centuries, with dietary staples being lamb, dairy and fish in particular. This is due to the vast stretch of ocean surrounding the country. Modern Icelandic food includes local ingredients like salmon, trout, crowberry, Icelandic moss and wild mushrooms!

The mountains

Much of the Icelandic landscape is consumed by mountains that even the most confident of mountaineers would find daunting. With various breathtaking types, some larger and some covering vast ground, prepared to be spoilt for choice of hiking trails…

The volcanos

One of the main reasons people visit this dramatic landscape is to witness one of more than 15 volcanos. With all of them offering varying scales, many are open to group treks. Some of these volcanoes are noted as too hazardous to even get close to.