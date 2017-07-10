Want something a little different for your hen do but you’re running out of ideas? Wedding Ideas reveals 21 of the most unique hen party ideas that you and your best girls will love!
Zen party
If dancing on tables fuelled by tequila isn’t your idea of a good night, then a zen hen party may be just the thing for you! There’s been a definite rise in healthy hen parties in recent years and we love the idea of a yoga retreat. Secret Urban Escape offers bespoke packages for healthy brides, which include yoga classes in a choice of styles as well as brunch, afternoon tea or dinner supplied by top chefs and nutritional experts. Prices start at just £35 per person.
Countryside escape
Head to the country for a back-to-nature hen weekend! From rustic treehouse hideaways in Cornwall to riverboats in France, you’ll definitely find a unique place to stay with Sawday’s Canopy & Stars’ quirky and inspired accommodation. With a huge amount of options all over Europe, all you need to do is decide where you want to go, and get exploring in the great outdoors with your favourite girls.
Bake off bash
Love the Great British Bake Off? Then you’ll love Delightful Tea – a baking school in Essex, which offers parties for up to ten hens! Take a leaf out of Mary Berry’s book and bake up a treat learning to make bread, cakes or cupcakes as well as enjoying afternoon tea with complimentary Prosecco. Yum!
Major Series trail
Up for a challenge? Get into shape before the big day and have fun with your girls at the same time with a boot camp session with British Military Fitness. Or if you want to get really messy you could always try the Major Series mud run – these award-winning 5k and 10K courses are filled with obstacles and plenty of mud!
Beach retreat
Escape to the beach for a relaxing weekend away with The Little Beach Hut Company. These cute beach huts on Mersea Island are kitted out with everything you need for a day at the beach. Sit back, drink tea and enjoy amazing sea views – the perfect way to relax ahead of a night of fun with your hens!
Outdoor adventure
As well as the usual spa session, dance lessons and strip shows, you’ll also find plenty of alternative and adventurous ideas for your hen party at Chillisauce. Choose anything from llama trekking and treasure hunts to action-packed spy days, stunt driving and gorge scrambling. We particularly like the idea of their It’s a Knockout inspired party!
Riding Club The Riding
Club London with Galloping Girls – fun events especially designed for ladies seeking a unique experience on horseback in London. The package offers a scenic ride in either Hyde Park, Wimbledon Common or Windsor Great Park, followed by a champagne afternoon tea at an exclusive hotel. All abilities are welcome to try so it’s the perfect party for you and a group of your very best friends!
Zombie experience
If you’re an adrenaline junkie then you’ll love this zombie experience where teamwork, courage and determination are key! The package includes a zombie boot camp experience and a real action event with a truly convincing and terrifying storyline. Horror fans will be in their element, just be warned – this definitely isn’t for the faint hearted!
Mad Hatter party
Voted as one of the 25 coolest hotels in the world by TheRichest.com, this luxury holiday accommodation is perfect for vintage-themed hen parties. Based in Brighton, Wonderland House has stunning sea views and is arranged over five floors with six individually designed bedrooms. The dining room is the ultimate social space and you’ll find an enchanted table ,which seats up to 24 people, and all the crockery you need for Alice In Wonderland inspired high tea.
Bedtime Story Nights
The decadent Bedtime Story Nights have been running at 40 Winks hotel since June 2009.
The events take the idea of a pyjama party and add amazing stories, music and cocktails – the perfect recipe for a totally unique, elegant and seductive experience. These evenings burst with genuine charm and humour and have even been voted as one of the best things to do in Britain! Don your most glamorous PJ’s and have a night you’ll never forget!
Tea at The Ritz
Lovable for all ages, indulge in a slice of one of the finest British traditions and take Afternoon Tea at The Ritz! As well as dressing up for the occasion add a bit of sparkle to your event by popping open the Champagne in the hotel’s elegant surroundings.
Photo by Lucas Alexander on Unsplash
Adventure Seeker
For the ultimate summer event, hen party or stag do it is a battle of the sexes every Saturday when It’s a Knockout ® takes place! This event is like no other and is the original of it’s kind! Involving water, foam and side splitting inflatable’s you won’t forget this in a hurry!!! To find you nearest location click here >>
Dreamboys
The Uk’s most famous girl’s night out presents ‘Dreamboys‘ – the UK’s most successful and famous Male Strippers! If you’re celebrating a hen Night, Hen Weekend or looking for the best girls night out in town, Dreamboys’ high energy, fantastically fun and thoroughly entertaining Male Strip Shows are a must for all of the girls!
Disco Cruise, The Thames
Dance the night away to party classics & chart music provided by our DJ and have a drink while watching the impressive River Thames panorama pass you by! The Thames Cruises are the ideal location for hen parties in London!
City Treasure Hunts
Browse the biggest range of treasure hunt events based on every theme you could think of! Most treasure hunts can be run in any location across the UK and Europe and many can be tailored to use different modes of transport. From iSpy to C.S.I to The Great British Pub Hunt, The Treasure Hunt Company will create the most exciting scenarios, challenges and tasks to do within your hen and stag groups that are totally dependent on your own interests and hobbies!
Cocktail Making Classes
Love a Saturday night tipple? Why not try your hand at making some cocktails by organising a cocktail making masterclass for you and your hens before a good old fashioned night of dancing?!
City Break in Barcelona
Pack your passport, a bikini, suncream and your best going out dress and fly out for the ultimate hen weekend to Barcelona with your best girls! An avid party centre, with plenty of cosmopolitan style, you’ll find fun from dusk till dawn and if you still have time before you fly home jump on the one of their famous open tour buses and see the prettiest sites of the city too!
Hip Hop Dance
Inspire your group of all ages to get in touch with their rhythm and take hip hop lessons. As well as providing the best kind of entertainment between you, you’ll find out who is a secret dancer and who has two left feet! Why not take to learning a personalised dance routine and re-create it on your wedding day?!
Life Drawing
Looking for an alternative hen party idea? Hens with Pens are on a mission to bring fun and fabulous themed life drawing to hen dos, birthdays and even office parties. Wearing your beret and moustache, and drawing your muse to retro swing music, you’ll get a taste of the life of an artist!
Ghosts & Ghouls
If you think you have a particularly brave girl group, take your place as a member of the ‘Edinburgh mob’, which once surged in riot past the Mercat Cross! Hear grisly tales of witchcraft, torture and restless spirits as you venture down medieval closes and descend into the haunted Blair Street Underground Vaults. Your cloaked guide will lead you through the dimly lit caverns, filling the night with stories – all of them true!
