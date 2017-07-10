Want something a little different for your hen do but you’re running out of ideas? Wedding Ideas reveals 21 of the most unique hen party ideas that you and your best girls will love!

Zen party

If dancing on tables fuelled by tequila isn’t your idea of a good night, then a zen hen party may be just the thing for you! There’s been a definite rise in healthy hen parties in recent years and we love the idea of a yoga retreat. Secret Urban Escape offers bespoke packages for healthy brides, which include yoga classes in a choice of styles as well as brunch, afternoon tea or dinner supplied by top chefs and nutritional experts. Prices start at just £35 per person.

Countryside escape

Head to the country for a back-to-nature hen weekend! From rustic treehouse hideaways in Cornwall to riverboats in France, you’ll definitely find a unique place to stay with Sawday’s Canopy & Stars’ quirky and inspired accommodation. With a huge amount of options all over Europe, all you need to do is decide where you want to go, and get exploring in the great outdoors with your favourite girls.

Bake off bash

Love the Great British Bake Off? Then you’ll love Delightful Tea – a baking school in Essex, which offers parties for up to ten hens! Take a leaf out of Mary Berry’s book and bake up a treat learning to make bread, cakes or cupcakes as well as enjoying afternoon tea with complimentary Prosecco. Yum!

Major Series trail

Up for a challenge? Get into shape before the big day and have fun with your girls at the same time with a boot camp session with British Military Fitness. Or if you want to get really messy you could always try the Major Series mud run – these award-winning 5k and 10K courses are filled with obstacles and plenty of mud!

Beach retreat

Escape to the beach for a relaxing weekend away with The Little Beach Hut Company. These cute beach huts on Mersea Island are kitted out with everything you need for a day at the beach. Sit back, drink tea and enjoy amazing sea views – the perfect way to relax ahead of a night of fun with your hens!

Outdoor adventure

As well as the usual spa session, dance lessons and strip shows, you’ll also find plenty of alternative and adventurous ideas for your hen party at Chillisauce. Choose anything from llama trekking and treasure hunts to action-packed spy days, stunt driving and gorge scrambling. We particularly like the idea of their It’s a Knockout inspired party!

Riding Club The Riding

Club London with Galloping Girls – fun events especially designed for ladies seeking a unique experience on horseback in London. The package offers a scenic ride in either Hyde Park, Wimbledon Common or Windsor Great Park, followed by a champagne afternoon tea at an exclusive hotel. All abilities are welcome to try so it’s the perfect party for you and a group of your very best friends!

Zombie experience

If you’re an adrenaline junkie then you’ll love this zombie experience where teamwork, courage and determination are key! The package includes a zombie boot camp experience and a real action event with a truly convincing and terrifying storyline. Horror fans will be in their element, just be warned – this definitely isn’t for the faint hearted!