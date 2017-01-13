THE HOST

Traditionally whoever pays for the wedding (traditional for the bride’s parents to) were the hosts of the big day and therefore named as hosts on the wedding invitation. However with the splitting of wedding costs to both families more and more, variations of different hosts can leave you a little confused about how best to word them! So we’ve done it for you!

BRIDE’S PARENTS – {Thomas and Maria Smith}

BOTH SETS OF PARENTS – {Thomas and Maria Smith}

and

{Grahame and Louise Blake}

COUPLE – {Ella Mary Smith}

and

{James Gregory Blake}

COUPLE & PARENTS – Together with their parents

{Ella Mary Smith}

and

{James Gregory Blake}

LOCATION

If you are to have your ceremony in a place of worship, like a church or a chapel then the host will request the honour of the guest’s company and anywhere else the host will request the pleasure of the guest’s company.

E.G

CHURCH WEDDING / BRIDE’S PARENTS

…request the honour of your company

at the marriage of their daughter

{Ella Mary Smith}

and

{James Gregory Blake}

RESPONSE CARDS

If you know you will have limited seating for the ceremony and therefore need to know exactly who will and will not be able to attend further in advance you can word your RSVP like this…

Two seats have been reserved for you

Please reply on or before January 15th 2019

……………………………………………….

Persons Attending ………

If a meal choice will be offered to your guests to request in advance of the wedding this can be included within your RSVP card like this…

The Courtesy of a reply is requested

By January 15th 2019

Please indicate number of each…

Meal choice 1 …… Meal Choice 2 ……