You could be heading to the ultra-luxurious DDG Retreat Siem Reap Residence – the most holistic and rejuvenating honeymoon in Cambodia is up for grabs for one of our lucky couples!
Choosing the right honeymoon destination that combines luxury, privacy and an exotic location isn’t always easy, but award-winning retreat brand DDG’s new Cambodian offering ticks all the boxes for newlyweds. DDG’s inaugural retreat in Spain has been featured as a top destination by the likes of Red, Cosmopolitan and Hitched. co.uk and now DDG Retreat Siem Reap Residence have taken their unique philosophy from their highly-reviewed Spanish location and incorporated the mystique and serenity of Cambodia. Based a short eight-minute trip away from the iconic Angkor Wat temples in Siem Reap, the Residence offers a fabulous Honeymoon Package for those seeking something extra from their post-nuptial break.
After being met by a personal butler at the airport, guests are transported to a world of opulence and tranquility, for which DDG are renowned. The entire property falls under the soft, romantic glow of candle light, and the Presidential Frangipani Suite is lled with specially selected music and aromatic incense upon arrival, as well as fresh flowers and a bottle of Champagne.
Start married life in the blissful environment of your suite, lavishly decorated in the style of the Great Khmer Empire, with a king-size bed and private terrace for daily intimate breakfasts, which are inclusive in the Package.
Alex and Olga, owners of DDG Retreat Siem Reap Residence said
“Our ethos is one of relaxation, privacy and above all, luxury. We tailor our guest’s experience to their personal needs, and this includes a choice of intimate dining locations within the property such as The Library, which has only two tables and is ideal for a special honeymoon meal.”
Enjoy a specially prepared jacuzzi with petals in the evening, and indulge in a 60-minute treatment each in the on-site spa. For those who want to venture out, the Residence Honeymoon Package also includes two days’ personal use of the retreat’s Tuk Tuk, ideal for exploring Siem Reap’s Old Market or the wonders of Angkor Park. Couples wanting a more laid-back vibe to their break will be drawn to the exotic gardens, which boast an idyllic in nity pool and an array of comfortable areas to lounge the afternoons away together.
For more information on the Honeymoon Package and to book a break at DDG Retreat Siem Reap Residence, V I S I Tddgresidence.com
W H A T Y O U W I L L W I N . . .
A five-night stay at DDG Retreat Siem Reap Residence, to include the following:
Five-night stay in the Presidential Frangipani Suite
Greeting by personal butler at Siem reap airport and transfer
Bottle of Champagne upon arrival
Fresh flowers
Specially prepared Jacuzzi in the evening with ower petals
Two 60-minute spa treatments at the in-house spa per couple
Daily breakfasts
Two days personal use of the retreat TukTuk (temple tickets not included)
Two drinks vouchers for the bar
Complimentary minibar including whiskey and brandy
Tea or coffee served in bed
The Residence will also work with you to arrange a secret romantic surprise for your new husband/wife.
Flights are not included
For your chance to win, simply answer the following question…
DDG Retreat Siem Reap Residence is close to which iconic temples?
Terms & Conditions
Stay must be taken between April 2017– November 2017 • No cash alternatives • Flights not included • One 60-minute spa treatment per person per couple to be taken during stay at the on-site spa• One drinks voucher per person per couple to be used at the on-site bar during stay • Daily breakfast included, but other meals are not included • Transfer are to Siem Reap Airport on a date designated by the guests. The guests must let the Residence know at least 48 hours in advance of their arrival time • The rules run in conjunction with our full terms and conditions, which can be found at weddingideasmag.com
Profile