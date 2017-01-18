Spend two nights at Champneys Health Spa and you’ll have the perfect break for both your body and mind. With more time for relaxation, check in at 2pm and then let the experts look after the rest.

Choose from Tring in Hertfordshire, Forest Mere in Hampshire, Henlow in Bedfordshire or Springs in Leicestershire. Each resort offers sumptuous accommodation in elegant surroundings, delicious cuisines, blissful treatments and has all of the latest fitness trends on offer. Whatever you decide to do, it’s all about nourishing your inner health and outer beauty for the best version of you.

Slip on the famous white robe and flip-flops and explore everything we have to offer. With full access to our wide range of classes such as HIIT, Pilates, Aqua Circuit, Zumba and Hula Hooping and access to our spa facilities – think swimming pool, sauna, Jacuzzi and gym – there really is something for everyone. From pampering and fitness to our delicious choice of food, which includes healthy buffet lunches, three-course evening meals and tasty buffet breakfasts, you can try it all.

You will also enjoy an hour of Champneys time, which includes two specialist spa treatments from the original spa pioneers to help restore your natural sense of equilibrium. With this world of relaxation all at arm’s reach, you’ll leave Champneys feeling refreshed, relaxed and rejuvenated, and ultimately, ready to face the world.

WHAT YOU WILL WIN…

Arrival at 2pm, tour of Champneys and a nutritious welcome drink

Use of resort facilities including 25-metre swimming pool, gym, sauna, steam room and whirlpool

Access to up to 20 different exercise classes per day

One hour of ‘Champneys time’ includes a Head in the Clouds Massage and delicious Champneys Body Wrap *

Two nights accommodation in a standard room

Healthy buffet breakfast, three-course buffet lunch and evening meals

Complimentary robe hire and flip flops

Departure at 4pm (room at 11am)

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question…

How many exercise classes are there to choose from daily?

Please answer the question for your chance to win! Your Answer * 10 20 30

