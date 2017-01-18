Just three hours’ flight from the UK, Morocco’s ‘Red City’ is the perfect romantic city break destination for a full-on sensory experience.

Stay in the heart of the bustling old town at boutique hotel Riad Star, the former home of Jazz Age icon Josephine Baker. A recent extension has seen the addition of a dedicated kitchen demonstration space for cookery lessons and a new roof terrace with some of the nest views in Marrakech. The expanded Hammam and Spa – a signature experience of this city – offers new treatments including hot stone therapy.

A private transfer will whisk you from Marrakech airport to Riad Star where a romantic dinner awaits, served overlooking the Red City’s rooftops. The next day, enjoy a delicious breakfast at leisure before heading out to explore the bustling Medina.

WHAT YOU WILL WIN…

A three-night break for two people at riad Star in the heart of Marrakech, in June, July or august 2017, to include the following:

Breakfast

Airport transfers

Welcome meal on arrival

Hammam treatment for two

Please note that flights are not included.