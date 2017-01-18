Enjoy a three-night minimoon to one of the most evocative cities in the world, the colourful cultural melting pot that is Marrakech!
Just three hours’ flight from the UK, Morocco’s ‘Red City’ is the perfect romantic city break destination for a full-on sensory experience.
Stay in the heart of the bustling old town at boutique hotel Riad Star, the former home of Jazz Age icon Josephine Baker. A recent extension has seen the addition of a dedicated kitchen demonstration space for cookery lessons and a new roof terrace with some of the nest views in Marrakech. The expanded Hammam and Spa – a signature experience of this city – offers new treatments including hot stone therapy.
A private transfer will whisk you from Marrakech airport to Riad Star where a romantic dinner awaits, served overlooking the Red City’s rooftops. The next day, enjoy a delicious breakfast at leisure before heading out to explore the bustling Medina.
WHAT YOU WILL WIN…
A three-night break for two people at riad Star in the heart of Marrakech, in June, July or august 2017, to include the following:
Breakfast
Airport transfers
Welcome meal on arrival
Hammam treatment for two
Please note that flights are not included.
For your chance to win, simply answer the following question…
Who was riad Star home to before becoming a boutique hotel?
Terms & Conditions
The competition closes on 14th February • Prize must be taken in June, July or August 2017 – some dates may be excluded • Prize is on a bed and breakfast basis with an evening meal on arrival – transfers from Marrakech airport to the Riad Star are included • Flights to and from Marrakech are not included • Subject to availability – booking is required • Editor’s decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into • The winner will be chosen at random from all the correct entries • There is no cash alternative to the prize • The prize is not transferable • Employees of Marrakech Riad and its associated agencies are not eligible to enter • The rules run in conjunction with our full terms and conditions, which can be found at weddingideasmag.com
