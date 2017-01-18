It’s time to go Greek! And with great food, glorious beaches and a spa that will leave you glowing, it simply has to be the Skiathos Princess Hotel. . .
If you’re on the hunt for the perfect honeymoon destination with guaranteed sun, tranquil beaches, charming ports and crystal clear waters, then look no further than the beautiful island of Skiathos, just three and a half hours by plane from the UK. While away your days soaking up the sun, set sail around the island or hire a jeep and explore the island’s monasteries, remote beaches, chic restaurants and bars.
Renowned for its natural beauty and often referred to as ‘The Emerald of the Aegean’, Skiathos is home to the stunning, family owned, five-star Skiathos Princess Hotel, offering guests an authentic Greek experience. Located on a Blue Flag sandy beach and with three different dining options, this stylish property is perfect for couples and families alike. The 131-room hotel, just 15 minutes from the airport, is a charming retreat with beautiful gardens set in the idyllic bay of Aghia Paraskevi. From the hotel beach, guests can enjoy numerous activities, including waterskiing and sailing. You could even rent a small boat or take a boat taxi to nearby deserted beaches.
The rooms and suites are individually designed with many offering private balconies with stunning sea and pool views. Those travelling with little ones will love the spacious family rooms located on the ground floor with sliding doors leading straight out to their very own private garden. And, for a truly indulgent experience, stay in either the two-bed premier suite or the two-bed premier pool suite, the latter of which boasts sea views, an expansive private pool and a large wooden deck and dining area.
Complimentary wi is available resort-wide and luxurious Juliette Armand products and an indulgent treatment menu awaits at the hotel’s Harmony Spa.
WHAT YOU WILL WIN…
Five nights at Skiathos Princess hotel, to include the following:
Accommodation in a deluxe double premier room for two people on a b&b basis
Inclusive of all taxes and service charge Flights are not included.
For your chance to win, simply answer the following question…
How many rooms are there at the Skiathos Princess hotel?
Terms & Conditions
Stays subject to availability, breakfast to be taken in Basilico Restaurant • Offer valid for arrivals from 5th May – 4th October 2017 • Blackout dates: 2nd July – 29th August 2017 • Gift Voucher that corresponds with this competition is no. 2017/SPWDI • Winner must confirm availability with reservations department after they have been notified • The rules run in conjunction with our full terms and conditions, which can be found at weddingideasmag.com
