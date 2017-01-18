It’s time to go Greek! And with great food, glorious beaches and a spa that will leave you glowing, it simply has to be the Skiathos Princess Hotel. . .

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect honeymoon destination with guaranteed sun, tranquil beaches, charming ports and crystal clear waters, then look no further than the beautiful island of Skiathos, just three and a half hours by plane from the UK. While away your days soaking up the sun, set sail around the island or hire a jeep and explore the island’s monasteries, remote beaches, chic restaurants and bars.

Renowned for its natural beauty and often referred to as ‘The Emerald of the Aegean’, Skiathos is home to the stunning, family owned, five-star Skiathos Princess Hotel, offering guests an authentic Greek experience. Located on a Blue Flag sandy beach and with three different dining options, this stylish property is perfect for couples and families alike. The 131-room hotel, just 15 minutes from the airport, is a charming retreat with beautiful gardens set in the idyllic bay of Aghia Paraskevi. From the hotel beach, guests can enjoy numerous activities, including waterskiing and sailing. You could even rent a small boat or take a boat taxi to nearby deserted beaches.

The rooms and suites are individually designed with many offering private balconies with stunning sea and pool views. Those travelling with little ones will love the spacious family rooms located on the ground floor with sliding doors leading straight out to their very own private garden. And, for a truly indulgent experience, stay in either the two-bed premier suite or the two-bed premier pool suite, the latter of which boasts sea views, an expansive private pool and a large wooden deck and dining area.

Complimentary wi is available resort-wide and luxurious Juliette Armand products and an indulgent treatment menu awaits at the hotel’s Harmony Spa.

WHAT YOU WILL WIN…

Five nights at Skiathos Princess hotel, to include the following:

Accommodation in a deluxe double premier room for two people on a b&b basis

Inclusive of all taxes and service charge Flights are not included.

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question…

How many rooms are there at the Skiathos Princess hotel?

Please answer the question for your chance to win! Your Answer * 131 141 151

Name * First Last

Address * Street Address Town/City Aberdeenshire Angus/Forfarshire Antrim Argyllshire Armagh Ayrshire Banffshire Bedfordshire Berkshire Berwickshire Blaenau Gwent Bridgend Buckinghamshire Buteshire Caerphilly Caithness Cambridgeshire Cardiff Carlow Carmarthenshire Cavan Ceredigion Cheshire Clackmannanshire Clare Conwy Cork Cornwall Cromartyshire Cumberland Denbighshire Derbyshire Devon Donegal Dorset Down Dublin Dumfriesshire Dunbartonshire/Dumbartonshire Durham East Lothian/Haddingtonshire Essex Fermanagh Fife Flintshire Galway Gloucestershire Gwynedd Hampshire Herefordshire Hertfordshire Huntingdonshire Inverness-shire Isle of Anglesey Kent Kerry Kildare Kilkenny Kincardineshire Kinross-shire Kirkcudbrightshire Lanarkshire Lancashire Laois Leicestershire Leitrim Limerick Lincolnshire London Londonderry Longford Louth Mayo Meath Merseyside Merthyr Tydfil Middlesex Midlothian/Edinburghshire Monaghan Monmouthshire Morayshire Nairnshire Neath Port Talbot Newport Norfolk Northamptonshire Northumberland Nottinghamshire Offaly Orkney Oxfordshire Peeblesshire Pembrokeshire Perthshire Powys Renfrewshire Rhondda Cynon Taff Roscommon Ross-shire Roxburghshire Rutland Selkirkshire Shetland Shropshire Sligo Somerset Staffordshire Stirlingshire Suffolk Surrey Sussex Sutherland Swansea Tipperary Torfaen Tyne and Wear Tyrone Vale of Glamorgan Warwickshire Waterford Westmeath West Midlands West Lothian/Linlithgowshire Westmorland Wexford Wicklow Wigtownshire Wiltshire Worcestershire Wrexham Yorkshire County Postcode

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Telephone *

Age *

Wedding Date

Here at Wedding Ideas, we love sharing great news and offers for all the bridal party. If you would prefer not to hear from us, or our partners please tick this box. No thanks

I have read and accept the... * Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.