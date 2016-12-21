GET GORGEOUS
We’ve teamed up with this aesthetic clinic to the stars to offer one lucky winner an amazing £500 gift voucher for the Bristol clinic so you can be the best version of you on your big day!
Beauty lovers listen up! Your wedding day is probably the most important and photographed event of your life, so to ensure you’re camera and aisle ready we’ve teamed up with the beauty experts at EF MEDISPA to offer a seriously exciting competition prize and exclusive bridal event you won’t want to miss!
The multi award-winning medispa group, frequented by celebrities and socialites, has four clinics in London and one in Bristol, specialising in combination treatments that ensure each client achieves optimum results, based on a bespoke programme tailored to the individual.
Using cutting edge treatments and high-end luxury product lines, including Biologique Recherche, Cellcosmet and Skinceuticals, EF MEDISPA can help with all of your beauty needs before the big day.
For your chance to WIN simply answer the following question…
In which two cities can you find EF MEDISPA clinics?
PLUS DON’T MISS…
R E A D E R E V E N T
EF MEDISPA is hosting its first Bridal Beauty Show in Bristol on Thursday 23 February in conjunction with Wedding Ideas. Guests will enjoy Prosecco, canapés, exclusive discounts, luxury goody bags and taster treatments to die for!
Therapists at EF MEDISPA will give bespoke facials, LED facials and skin analysis while Young Blood Cosmetics will provide custom makeovers.
Guests will meet some of the South West’s top wedding suppliers including Hotel Du Vin, Neil Phillips Photography, Kieran Clarke Entertainment, Selfie Mirror South West, and Mulberry Weddings and Events who will be offering exclusive discounts.
This is a bridal event with added wow-factor, offering brides and their bride squads a fun, girly night out and the chance to plan your wedding in style.
Tickets cost £10 for two people and can be purchased here!
Terms & Conditions
No cash alternative is available • EF Medispa gift voucher of £500 much be redeemed at EF MEDISPA BRISTOL for treatments only and within six months of receipt • Gift voucher can only be redeemed for non-invasive treatments and cannot be redeemed against injectables or vitamin drips • EF Medispa reserve the right to cancel or amend all or any part of the competition • All travel must be covered by the winner • It is the entrant’s sole responsibility to ensure that their contact details are up to date. Winners will be required to verify their age, identity, and other requested verification information • Only one entry per person • The winner will be chosen at random after the closing date and will be notified within seven days of the draw. If the winner cannot be contacted within a further seven days, an alternative winner may be chosen • Prizes are not transferable and there are no cash alternatives. Voucher cannot be redeemed against products • Contestants entering agree to be bound by the above rules and regulations • Prize winner must be genuinely engaged with a wedding date set • The rules run in conjunction with our full terms and conditions, which can be found at weddingideasmag.com
