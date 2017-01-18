This month Wedding Ideas have teamed up with True Bride to offer one lucky bride the chance to win the Deco dress of her dreams!
With over 11 years of experience in bridal design under their belts, True Bride create each of their designs with the belief that brides should feel nothing less than gorgeous on their wedding day.
This show-stopping bridal gown will turn heads with its glamorous 1920’s-inspired silhouette and elegant sheer sleeves. The design is created with soft vintage- toned tulle and embellished with shimmering metallic lace. Delicate Art Deco style beading along the neckline works over the body and top of the skirt, flattering your feminine shape and adding even more elegance. As with every True Bride gown, the dress has been considered, and beautifully finished, from every angle so that when you stand and say your vows your guests will be wowed by the dramatic low back of your dress, framed by a floaty ‘waterfall’ V-back. A crystal and pearl encrusted belt completes the look and pulls you in at your waist. The style can be worn in vintage shades of Rum Pink with gold toned lace, as shown here, or in Ivory for a classic but modern look.
For your chance to win, simply answer the following question…
How many years of experience in bridal design does True Bride have?
Terms & Conditions
No cash alternative or exchange once received • Reader will win style ‘W239’, available in sizes 6-36 • Winner will need to travel to their nearest stockist (selected by True Bride) to be measured and fitted • Alterations not included • Dress must be ordered within 6 months of the winner being announced and must be a minimum of 16 weeks before the wedding date • The rules run in conjunction with our full terms and conditions, which can be found at weddingideasmag.com
