Newlyweds in need of a relaxing, romantic break will be sure to fall in love with the striking Dartmoor setting of the Moorland Garden Hotel. A popular wedding venue set amid rolling West Devon countryside on the edge of Dartmoor National Park, the Moorland Garden Hotel is an ideal place to relax, recharge and reconnect as a couple after the big day too.

Nestling in nine acres of picturesque and tranquil moorland garden, the hotel boasts four luxurious suites and forty bedrooms, most with views out over the gardens. The Wild flower Restaurant was awarded Silver in the Taste of the West Awards 2015 and has been recognised with an AA Rosette.

Activities to be enjoyed nearby include exploring Dartmoor’s dramatic scenery on foot, by bike or on horseback, enjoying Plymouth’s magnificent harbour from the waterfront or on a boat trip, or sampling local delights such as Plymouth Gin and Devonshire fudge. Dartmoor’s untamed wilderness is the perfect place to indulge in a spot of romantic stargazing, or to take to the skies in a hot air balloon.

Four-night minimoon package at the moorland Garden hotel, to include the following:

Accommodation in a suite with a Champagne afternoon tea on arrival

A three-course dinner on two evenings and full Devonshire breakfasts

