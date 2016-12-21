Women’s online fashion and occasion wear retailer, Chi Chi London are giving one lucky bride-to-be the chance to win £500 to splash out on bridesmaid dresses and accessories!

You can’t please them all… or can you? Bridesmaids come in all shapes and sizes – plus size, petite, pregnant, busty, tall, and small. Chi Chi London has seen countless brides try to please them all with one or two never being quite satisfied at all…

Look no further, as Chi Chi London is offering brides the chance to win £500 for the perfect bridesmaid dresses in a variety of shapes and sizes. Using the same fabric and colours, the variance of shapes will mean one happy bunch of bridesmaids.

Brides can now tick the nightmare of bridesmaid dress shopping off the list and spend more time on shopping for themselves!

Chi Chi London pride themselves on occasionwear at fabulous price points and the ‘Bridesmaid Collection’ is no different. Dresses range from £54.99 – £79.99 at chichiclothing.com

