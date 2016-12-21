Women’s online fashion and occasion wear retailer, Chi Chi London are giving one lucky bride-to-be the chance to win £500 to splash out on bridesmaid dresses and accessories!
You can’t please them all… or can you? Bridesmaids come in all shapes and sizes – plus size, petite, pregnant, busty, tall, and small. Chi Chi London has seen countless brides try to please them all with one or two never being quite satisfied at all…
Look no further, as Chi Chi London is offering brides the chance to win £500 for the perfect bridesmaid dresses in a variety of shapes and sizes. Using the same fabric and colours, the variance of shapes will mean one happy bunch of bridesmaids.
Brides can now tick the nightmare of bridesmaid dress shopping off the list and spend more time on shopping for themselves!
Chi Chi London pride themselves on occasionwear at fabulous price points and the ‘Bridesmaid Collection’ is no different. Dresses range from £54.99 – £79.99 at chichiclothing.com
For your chance to win, simply answer the following question…
What price do Chi Chi london bridesmaid dresses start from?
Terms & Conditions
No cash alternative available • Prize is non-refundable and non-transferable • Prize is as stated and subject to availability •Chi Chi London must be notified of dress selection within 28 days of the winner being announced • See further Chi Chi London terms and conditions, which run in conjunction with our full terms and conditions, at weddingideasmag.com
