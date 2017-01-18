This month Wedding Ideas have teamed up with Little Mistress to give one lucky reader the chance to win an online spree worth £500…

Say ‘I do’ to the wedding season and RSVP in style with a dress to impress from party-wear experts Little Mistress. Known for their feminine, flirtatious style, Little Mistress’ stunning dresses focus on timeless silhouettes and classic shapes designed to have every one of your bridal party feeling fabulous on your big day. Highlights for your leading ladies include gorgeous dresses in the soft pastel shades of playful pink, lemon yellow and grey in strapless, halter and one shoulder shapes. Textures of satin and chiffon adorned with delicate lacework, intricate embroidery and oral appliqué set the scene for the collection. Matching styles in alternating lengths are also available and ensure there’s a figure-flattering silhouette for every one of your girls as they walk down the aisle.

V I S I T little-mistress.com to see more of the stunning styles!

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question…

What style of clothing are Little Mistress experts in?

Please answer the question for your chance to win! Your Answer * work-wear party-wear bridal-wear

Name * First Last

Address * Street Address Town/City Aberdeenshire Angus/Forfarshire Antrim Argyllshire Armagh Ayrshire Banffshire Bedfordshire Berkshire Berwickshire Blaenau Gwent Bridgend Buckinghamshire Buteshire Caerphilly Caithness Cambridgeshire Cardiff Carlow Carmarthenshire Cavan Ceredigion Cheshire Clackmannanshire Clare Conwy Cork Cornwall Cromartyshire Cumberland Denbighshire Derbyshire Devon Donegal Dorset Down Dublin Dumfriesshire Dunbartonshire/Dumbartonshire Durham East Lothian/Haddingtonshire Essex Fermanagh Fife Flintshire Galway Gloucestershire Gwynedd Hampshire Herefordshire Hertfordshire Huntingdonshire Inverness-shire Isle of Anglesey Kent Kerry Kildare Kilkenny Kincardineshire Kinross-shire Kirkcudbrightshire Lanarkshire Lancashire Laois Leicestershire Leitrim Limerick Lincolnshire London Londonderry Longford Louth Mayo Meath Merseyside Merthyr Tydfil Middlesex Midlothian/Edinburghshire Monaghan Monmouthshire Morayshire Nairnshire Neath Port Talbot Newport Norfolk Northamptonshire Northumberland Nottinghamshire Offaly Orkney Oxfordshire Peeblesshire Pembrokeshire Perthshire Powys Renfrewshire Rhondda Cynon Taff Roscommon Ross-shire Roxburghshire Rutland Selkirkshire Shetland Shropshire Sligo Somerset Staffordshire Stirlingshire Suffolk Surrey Sussex Sutherland Swansea Tipperary Torfaen Tyne and Wear Tyrone Vale of Glamorgan Warwickshire Waterford Westmeath West Midlands West Lothian/Linlithgowshire Westmorland Wexford Wicklow Wigtownshire Wiltshire Worcestershire Wrexham Yorkshire County Postcode

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Telephone *

Age *

Wedding Date

Here at Wedding Ideas, we love sharing great news and offers for all the bridal party. If you would prefer not to hear from us, or our partners please tick this box. No thanks

I have read and accept the... * Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.