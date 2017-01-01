You might not have spent much time thinking about stationery since your school days, but that’s all about to change.

The stationery suite you choose will be the first glimpse of your big day for your guests. Your designs will set the tone for the day to come and get them excited, so even your save the dates should tie in to your chosen wedding theme (these are some unique options that will wow). Whether you DIY it or turn to a fantastic stationer, this is what you need to know.

BEFORE THE DAY: save the dates, invitations, RSVPs

While we definitely recommend that your stationery suits your wedding style, it needs to have substance too! Specifically, you need to ensure that the following are covered in your invitations and RSVPs:

Your names

The specific names of who is invited

Wedding date and time

Venue(s) (remember to include both your ceremony and reception venue)

RSVP requirements (menu choices, dietary requirements, attending or not)

Gift list details (it’ll save guests having to ask any awkward questions)

Insert for additional information (where to stay, parking, maps etc)

Typically, couples send out their save the dates as soon as they’ve booked their wedding date to give guests plenty of time to keep it free. Invitations can then follow afterwards once more details have been finalised, usually around two months before the big day. Request RSVPs back in a timely manner to give you the chance to confirm final numbers with your venue and invite others who you previously would not have had space for.

ON THE DAY: seating plan, place names, menus

Before you start buying your stationery for the day itself, double check what is included in your venue package. Many will include name tags, table numbers and menus as part of your venue fee, so it’s always worth double checking before you pay for your stationery twice.

Otherwise, many stationers will offer bundle deals at better rates to include on the day items too. This is a great option for keeping things hassle free and co-ordinated. You’ll also have more choice available this way, better allowing you to match these stationery pieces to your overall wedding theme. If you fancy some inspiration, whet your appetite with these eight tasty wedding menu designs.

When it comes to table plans, we’ve seen it all! Maps labelled up with luggage tags; three-dimensional plant pot and vintage ladder wonders; Polaroid picture lines where couples must ‘find their face to find their place’. Whether you choose to create your own or purchase one ready made, incorporate it into your décor for pretty as well as practical results. Trendy couples look this way: these are the stationery trends set to be big in 2017.