If you followed our advice earlier on in the 12 days of wedding planning, you’ll have chosen a venue that will work with your wedding theme and decor ideas, so now the fun can begin! Unleash your inner interior designer and crafter – let’s make your wedding the most beautiful yet with the perfect reception décor!

The not-so-blank canvas

During these 12 days of wedding planning, you’ve already chosen your colour scheme, theme and venue, so you needn’t start from scratch with your reception décor. In fact, that’s the last thing you should do.

Your reception details are there to bring together and enhance your chosen theme and complement if not copy the colours you’ve already chosen in your gowns, so make sure you keep your existing plans, ideas and inspiration in mind.

Little and large

Combining a collection of differently sized decorations will add interest to your tables, mantelpiece, card and dessert tables (there’s more to decorate than you might think!). If you want to keep things co-ordinated and not cluttered, then follow these three ways to make sure your reception tables look stylish, whatever your styling skills.

Try teaming a showpiece flower wall (paper, artificial, or real) with posies in mercury glass vases or jars and a single bloom tucked into each place setting. Combine stacked wooden apple crates with a log slice cake stand and vintage label place names. Choose over-sized illuminated letters for a standout piece, then add smaller LED signs and sparkling centrepieces to complement them.

The sky is the limit

Don’t forget the ceiling area in your venue is often up for grabs too! Bunting, honeycombs, fairy lights and pom poms are all good options, but we’ve seen all kinds of ideas here at Wedding Ideas HQ over the years. Two of our favourites are DIY floral hanging hoops and suspended mirrors, both designed by real brides.

As you turn your gaze upwards, remember the lighting too. Could you string fairy lights from beams to create a twinkling canopy effect? Hang up lanterns filled with flickering candles? Take advantage of existing lighting to create the right mood?

Hire away

Props, decorations and vases are all readily available to hire for pretty much every wedding theme you can think of – a quick online search will bring you up plenty of options. It’s also worth asking your florist and other suppliers as many have their own items available for hire or as part of your package.

You could even hire a dedicated wedding stylist to bring your vision to life. Not only will they have the best contacts to source your reception décor, they will also look after every last detail for you on the day, too. This means you won’t need to worry about who will get your venue ready on your wedding day (and whether they really get what you’ve envisioned) – you’ve got other, far more exciting things to be doing on your wedding morning!