It’s no secret that brides often have big dreams for their wedding day, but they don’t stop there. Honeymoons are ranking ever higher on couples’ wish lists, with dream destinations becoming deal breakers.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that paradise islands are your only option. While these idyllic resorts are popular for good reason, the world really is your oyster and we’ve got lots more honeymoon ideas to share with you. And with honeymoons typically setting you back by thousands, you really do need to get your choice right.

Budget

The biggest factor when booking your honeymoon will be your budget – where can you afford to go? Will your honeymoon costs be covered by your overall wedding budget, will you save for it separately, or even ask for guests to contribute as their wedding presents to you?

If none of these options will give you the spending power you want, and you aren’t prepared to compromise on this trip of a lifetime, why not wait a little? Weddings are expensive, so take a minimoon somewhere closer to home after the wedding, then give yourselves a year or so to save before splashing out on that show-stopping trip.

Booking

While for many holidays you’ll book your flights and hotels yourself, it can be useful to have help for your honeymoon. That’s why lots of our real couples turn to tour operators and travel agents to create their ideal honeymoons for them. If you want to include lots of stops, tours or experiences, this can often make the planning process easier. The guides and agents will have all the inside knowledge and contacts you need to put your travel plans together seamlessly.

If you’re being careful with your budget, shop around and compare packages or book things separately yourself to make sure you get the most competitive prices.

Destination

For a cultural city break, take a short haul trip to Europe. Visit just one chic city or grab your train tickets and go inter-railing. City sights, historical monuments and buzzing nightlife are all up for grabs.

Road trippers and back packers should head for the United States, Australia or New Zealand. You’ll find plenty of vast and varied landscapes, cities and beaches to explore.

For nature-loving couples, your honeymoon presents the perfect occasion to embark on a sought-after safari, whether that’s across the African plains or through the rainforests of Borneo or South America.

Those paradise islands had to feature somewhere, so if it’s a beach holiday like no other that you’re looking for, book your flight and speed boat transfers to the Maldives, Seychelles or the Pacific Islands. White sand and turquoise waters beckon.

And for foodie couples? The world is your oyster on this one! Choose the cuisine you want to taste and then book your flights. But why limit the feasting to just one place when you could sample many? Map out a series of nearby destinations, then hop from one to the next to create a honeymoon that you really will savour.

Which honeymoon ideas are you dreaming of?