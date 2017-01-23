Ever wondered what the difference is between pretty wedding photography and the kind that makes you need to catch your breath?

We did, so we decided to do a little browsing, and it didn’t take long for the show-stopping photographs to bring up a recurring theme – magical lighting. We’re talking gorgeously bright sunlight with an almost washed out effect. Golden and blue twilight tones. Blazing sunsets and, of course, the sparkliest of fairy lights for when night falls.

Any which way, there’s more to getting stunning wedding photographs than just having good natural light available. It’s about timing your photographs perfectly to capture the very best of daylight and its transitions, when the lighting makes your surroundings take on a magical, almost otherwordly quality.

Here, we share our pick of 11 unforgettable wedding photographs that do exactly this to inspire you to capture those effortlessly romantic moments of your own!

Daylight

It doesn’t need to be sunset for the lighting to make your photographs look stunning. Bright, brilliant sunshine can create a glowing or even hazy effect, with beautifully soft and feminine photos as a result.

If you like this style of image, make sure that when you choose your photographer you leaf through their portfolio thoroughly. You want to know that they’ve nailed these shots before, to give you faith that, weather permitting, they’ll be able to do it again for you too.

Twilight

This moment is subtler and more easily missed, but if you can steal yourselves away for a few minutes to have photos taken at twilight, you can have gorgeous results. The lighting makes already dramatic photographs even more atmospheric.

Sunset

Stunning sunset wedding photographs are on most couples must-have photographs checklist. Summer weddings when the days are longer make these more practical because you won’t still be busy with your wedding breakfast as the sun dips below the skyline. And, of course, as these three weddings abroad prove, sunset photographs will be a big deal for destination brides and grooms.

Fairy lights

There are ways to include fairy and festoon lights in almost every wedding – whether you’re marrying outdoors, in a country house or in a converted barn. Hang them as a backdrop for your top table; create an illuminated canopy above, or simply fill the branches of nearby trees with these tiny lights.

Make sure your photography package continues late enough into the evening to be able to snap photos in these sparkling settings, too. They’ll add a lovely contrast to your daytime couples portraits in your wedding album.

If twinkling lights have taken your fancy, why not try these five ways to light up your dream day? You’re guaranteed to love them!