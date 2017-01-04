So your best friend has got engaged over the christmas period! After plenty of congratulations and even more champagne you are now thinking ahead to your outfit! As a wedding guest there are a number of things to consider…

Whilst making sure to adhere to the dress code (no white or cream!), to avoid any clashing with bridesmaids, you may want to find out what colour scheme or theme the bride is planning to use. You also need to think about what style, length and material will suit you most and keep you comfortable for the duration of the day!

For the early months of 2017 through to the spring, expect delicate lace and slender silk to feature heavily in subtle and stylish occasion wear. At the forefront of the jewel palette lustrous tones of rich burgundy, plum and maroon will offer romantic richness to turn heads alongside foliage dominant florals, ceremony backdrops and table centrepieces…

Whether a maxi dress will make your mark or ruffled vintage sleeves will enhance a subtle sexy hour glass figure, these 3 perfectly popping styles will please everybody! Which style will suit you best?!

ONE SLEEVE LINED LACE

LACE RUFFLE SLEEVE

MAXI DRESS

