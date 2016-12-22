Trail through nature with 2017’s trend forecast collection of inspired shoots…

2016 was a huge treat on our senses from the use of scented herb foliage, foraged berries and gold-sprayed fruit deliciously cut open and placed amongst beautiful florals and trailing greenery, to the use of textiles such as macramé, velvet, silk and fur, making you want to reach out and touch everything. And whilst trends do come and go, these are a few I think will withstand and endure the ever-evolving wedding world as we head into 2017:

Bouquets are becoming more and more untamed than ever before; with brides choosing flamboyant free-flowing flowers and adopting a ‘more is more’ approach when it comes to foliage. This increasing use of foliage is owed to the earthy, eco-conscious bohemian vibe dominating Pinterest and being shared across most wedding blogs. Furthermore, with the rapid rise of British grown flowers, the less usual and normally overlooked seasonal blooms are having a resurgence. Exciting, new varieties of carnations and chrysanthemums are becoming statement flowers within floral design.

Floral design has become a huge element of wedding décor – a wedding stylist must work hand in hand with the floral designer, both are so intrinsically linked. As well as bouquets, buttonholes and centrepieces, blooms have become a vital part of every design element – from flower walls and hanging backdrops as well as on chairs, seating plans, in the ceremony and on the wedding cake, they’re everywhere. Most excitingly are the amount of hanging installations I’ve seen in marques, outdoor styled shoots and above the top tables.

Some are going to the opposite extreme, however, and are not using florals at all, instead opting for just herbs, foliage, feathers, or giant tree centrepieces! With Pantone shortlisting Kale, Greenery and Hunter’s Green as potential ‘colour of the year’ for 2017, next year will see couples reconnecting with nature; and as floral designers work to compliment seasonal, organic flora and fauna, wedding styling will largely see couples bringing the outside indoors.

With nature in mind, wedding stylists are experimenting with stripping things right back; outdoor settings, naked wooden tables, exposed walls in warehouses, mixing metals, earthy foliage, industrial lighting, a single stem in a miniature bottle, the list is endless. But whilst this sounds simple and unfussy, it reminds us that anything is possible when styling bespoke, personal celebrations. There are no restrictions on using plain linen, or mixing brass with silver, or experimenting with other materials such as banana leaves, mussel shells and Perspex. And, adding the elegance of handwritten calligraphy instantly transforms these materials without being too opulent.

I have recently collaborated with floral designer, Pheasant Botanica, to offer couples a full planning, styling and design service and part of this is offering a luxury patterned linen range for hire. With more hanging installations taking centrepieces away from tables plus the increasing use of foliage, then floral or patterned linen adds depth and colour to a tablescape. Choosing a beautiful linen provides a great basis/foundation for building the rest of the styling on. Couples don’t have to use the standard white linen and silverware most venues offer in their hire price but can add depth and warmth by opting for different colours and patterns. This aspect of design also spills over into using coloured candles, tinted glassware and in 2017 will be influenced quite heavily by the shortlist for Pantone colour of the year. I’m seeing lots of orange tones from bright flame to soft peach and think this compliments the heavy use of foliage beautifully.

Cake designers are taking on an artisan style experimenting with textures, patterns and colour palettes to bring out the simple beauty of nature. Flowers made of sugar icing are either being replaced with natural blooms or are being made with imperfections to appear more lifelike.

