P H O T O G R A P H Y Louise Bjorling

Come to the vintage tea party, you’re all invited! Floral, fun and full of nostalgia, this reception theme will be a hit with guests of all ages.

If you’ll be saying “I do” in the spring or summer, have a marquee venue or a reception space outdoors, why not choose a vintage tea party reception theme? The decorations are simple but effective and inspired by colour, flowers and fete-style games. Here are a few decorations to add to create the theme for your own big day!

Metal or colourful enamel jugs make for the prettiest vases to hold your flower arrangements. To create a bigger floral feature with more impact, but without a hefty price tag, choose terracotta pots of herbs and succulents to flank your floral centrepieces. Arrange them on either side in a cluster of three, as you see here, for the best style (find out why this works and more style tips here…)

Nothing says vintage tea party more than pretty little signs, like this wooden hanging wedding arrow (grab yours here). Take inspiration from the signs and notes of Alice in Wonderland, not just adding larger signage but also miniature ‘eat me’ and ‘drink me’ labels to dessert tables and drinks stations for the best effects.

While we all know about the signature drink of choice at tea parties, don’t forget cold options too. Choose big Kilner drinks dispensers to give your guests drinks on tap. Homemade lemonade, Pimm’s and fruit juice are all great options. Add jam jar glassware and quirky striped straws to really bring your vintage tea party theme to life.

Whether you string bunting from the ceiling, ornamental garden pegs or between trees, make sure you include it in your vintage tea party decorations! Choose from colourful, plaid or kitsch prints to really enhance your style. If you plan to make the bunting yourself but are worried about the workload, why not enlist a few crafty friends to come to your aid? Sew your triangles over a cup of tea and your theme will come to life even in the making of it!

Traditional tea parties are all about getting together over a wonderful spread of homemade sweet and savoury goodies. Pay homage to the tradition by including nods to it in your reception. Think jam jars of sweets for favours and a cake table. You could even include a sumptuous savoury spread of charcuterie, cheese and chutneys during the evening buffet. Your dining options can then double up as decorations, too! Get your clip-top jars right here to get started creating your vintage tea party wedding theme!