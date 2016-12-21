With the festivities in full swing for one of the most romantic times of the year to propose, anyone who has just recently got engaged or has an inkling a christmas proposal may be on the horizon (eek!) for those of you who are keen to getting cracking with the first stage plans for your dream big day we insist you check out our 5 top exclusive venues of 2017 that we think will blow you away ahead of the New Year… and if one of them has you weak at the knees be sure to get in touch to snap up your preferred wedding date – we predict these won’t hang around for long!

Braxted Park

W A L L E D G A R D E N

Braxted Park offers the perfect country house wedding in one of the most beautiful settings in Essex, surrounded by 500 acres of stunning parkland and lakes; the ideal choice for a summer wedding.Whether you prefer a traditional church wedding or modern civil ceremony inside or outdoors, Braxted Park offers all the amenities to make your wedding day dreams come true.The Walled Garden is a superb location for a wedding reception, catering from 50 to 300 guests and is fully equipped with air conditioning, heating and bar facilities.

During the day you will enjoy the beautiful surroundings of the gardens, with intricate planting and cascading water features all creating the most romantic and photogenic backdrop you could ever wish for. By night, the venue is simply transformed with specialised lighting inside the Pavilion and throughout the grounds creating the ultimate party setting.

Braxted Park also offers overnight accommodation for the bridal party and guests to stay overnight. The bridal suite is a beautiful garden cottage located within the grounds of the Estate, with twelve beautifully restored en-suite stable rooms available for guests.

V I S I T : www.braxtedparkweddings.co.uk

E M A I L : Office@braxtedpark.com

The Signet Library

Edinburgh, Scotland – city of dreams and for many, an ideal wedding location. The Signet Library, situated in the very heart of the historic Royal Mile, is the unique wedding venue of choice for couples who are searching for gorgeous design, perfect hospitality and beautiful surroundings. Holding your wedding at this venue allows you and your guests the opportunity to spend time in one of Edinburgh’s oldest buildings while being treated like royalty.

The Signet Library is an unusual wedding venue with many areas which allows you to have your ceremony, reception, dinner and dancing all under one roof. Our experienced event designers will be on hand throughout planning of your big day to ensure that you have a unique wedding that will reflect your personality and create an unforgettable day for all. Your planner will also guide you through your menus and work with you and the head chef to create a bespoke dinner that your guests will never forget.

With a range of fantastic local accommodation and some of Edinburgh’s world-renowned visitor attractions all within walking distance it is the perfect location for your traveling guests.

V I S I T www.thesignetlibrary.co.uk

C A L L 0131 225 0651

E M A I L signet@heritageportfolio.co.uk

Rooftop Gardens

L O N D O N

The Roof Gardens has long been one of London’s most captivating landmarks. The stunning Clubhouse, nestled amidst 1.5 acres of gardens and wildlife 100ft above High Street Kensington, provides the perfect setting for couples to exchange vows and tie the knot. From intimate occasions for 10 guests to more elaborate celebrations for up to 500, any wedding is sure to delight. No other location in London offers beautiful rooftop gardens with fully grown oaks and fruit trees, a flowing stream stocked with fish and wildlife and of course resident flamingos.

The Clubhouse on the 6th floor is licensed for civil ceremonies and partnerships for up to 150 people. Weddings at The Roof Gardens are exclusive and we reserve the entire 6th floor for the couples friends and family. Although the Gardens themselves are not licensed for civil ceremonies, couples can have blessings in the Gardens, and of course the all-important wedding photographs. The beautiful setting provides a unique backdrop for such a special day complete with our four resident flamingos who are always happy to pose for pictures!

Brinsop Court

C O U N T R Y

Brinsop Court is Herefordshire’s best kept secret – an exclusive-use venue providing 800-acres of private estate surrounded by manicured lawns and a tranquil moat, all where flexibility is key. Brinsop Court offers a choice of stunning locations to hold a civil ceremony, both inside and out. There are three licensed rooms where signing must take place but vows can be exchanged anywhere on the estate. Or, for those wanting a religious ceremony, there are a handful of near-by churches, including Brinsop’s 12 Century St George’s Church.

Drinks receptions can be held in the glorious courtyard or the quintessential games room, before heading in to the magnificent Banqueting Hall for the wedding breakfast, this room boasts an exposed vaulted ceiling and a solid oak floor made from trees felled on the estate. Brinsop Court can seat up to 96 people, whilst larger parties can be held in a marquee on the grounds. Couples have the option to use the in-house caterers who know Brinsop Court well and provide an exquisite menu to suit all!

Brinsop provides 15 super-king and 3 single comfortable and contemporary bedrooms where guests unwind and take full advantage of their stay. Guests staying for extra nights can take the opportunity to explore the estate and soak in the hot tub. Newly-weds can retire to the gorgeous honeymoon cottage – the perfect getaway after the big day!