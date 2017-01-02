Whether you are celebrating a festive or New Year proposal, or your 2017 resolution is to shimmy your engagement along and book that perfect venue in our capital, you’ve come to the right place.

Finding the perfect venue is usually one of the first jobs to tick off when it comes to planning your big day, yet this task is often easier said than done in our hip and happening London town. Whether it’s the ridiculous price tag that seems to accompany a London wedding quote or the simple fact that once you’ve seen one hotel function suite, you’ve seen them all………finding a unique venue that ticks the boxes and won’t break the bank can often feel like an impossible task.

You’ll be pleased to hear that this is where we come in; we’ve vetted a handful of quirky venues in our capital city that we feel tick the alternative box with style and offer flexibility to make your wedding the day you’ve always dreamed of:

MIDDLE TEMPLE HALL

Located in the heart of London’s legal quarter, Middle Temple Hall offers a venue steeped in history for your special day. Surrounded by beautiful landscaped gardens overlooking the Thames, Middle Temple Hall allows you to escape the hustle and bustle of the city to a truly exclusive location. Couples can choose to have a civil ceremony in either the Parliament or Queen’s Room or opt for a wedding at a local church before heading to the Hall for their reception. Alternatively, the stunning gardens can accommodate a marquee for up to 700 – a rarity in Central London! Head to Middle Temple Hall Weddings for more information.

UWC

Situated in the heart of Mayfair, the University Women’s Club in its own Georgian/Victorian Clubhouse offers a uniquely stylish, alternative venue for your special day. Its creation in 1886 was intended to provide an equivalent club to the gentlemen only establishments but exclusively for women, and now its stunning rooms can be hired out for intimate weddings for up to 80 guests. With a view of Hyde Park, couples can exchange wedding vows in the Library, raise a champagne toast in the Drawing Room and have their wedding photos taken in the garden. For more information, please head to University Women’s club

STATIONERS’ HALL

If you’re looking for a venue that ticks the romantic, historical and traditional box but also offers flexibility – Stationers’ Hall has all of this in spades. Situated a few minutes’ walk from St Pauls’ Cathedral, the Hall can offer exclusive hire 7 days a week and can accommodate up to 120 for a civil ceremony in the beautiful Court Room or up to 200 in the impressive Livery Hall. Whether you choose to have a wedding in one of the magnificent Churches nearby or get married at the Hall, Stationers’ Hall can offer a number of flexible spaces for your wedding breakfast and reception – original features such as stained glass windows, armorial banners and shields provide a unique historical backdrop for your nuptials whilst the secluded garden offers an oasis of calm for those important wedding snaps. For more information, check out Stationers’ Hall Weddings

FRIENDLY PLACE

Built in the 1930s as a spice warehouse, this 7500 sq ft gem aptly named Friendly Place is set in its own private road in Deptford and spreads itself over four floors. As its name suggests, the venue offers an alternative, flexible option for your wedding breakfast and reception with a variety of rooms to choose from – a charmingly decaying conservatory and several huge studio spaces to name but a couple and an impressive 1500 sq ft roof top terrace for drinks. The venue can accommodate up to … guests in total, making this a truly unique space that will work with you to make your day magical. Check out Friendly Place

KINGS PLACE

Situated in the heart of London and only minutes from the urban hub of Kings Cross, Kings Place offers a truly versatile venue for your nuptials. Couples have the choice of four flexible and stunning spaces in which to tie the knot and celebrate in style, ranging from an auditorium seating 400, to the Rotunda Restaurant and Bar available for small celebrations in the Private Dining Room to a full venue hire. The Battlebridge Room is undoubtedly the stand-out wedding space, boasting waterside views of Regent’s Canal and an exclusive, private terrace. Whether it’s an intimate day by the canal or a big city celebration that you’re after – this one has a big tick from us. For more information, please head to kings place weddings

THE BARBICAN

The Conservatory at the Barbican Centre has to be one of the most unique wedding venues we have come across in London. This lush tropical oasis is home to exotic fish and over 2,000 species of tropical plants and provides a stunningly beautiful backdrop for your wedding ceremony. Once you’ve said ‘I do’, you and your guests can move through to the newly refurbished Garden Room which can accommodate up to 250 for the wedding breakfast and reception and boasts floor to ceiling windows offering fantastic views of the City and the Barbican Lakes. For more information, please head to The Barbican

S A R A H S P R E C K L E Y www.t-l-cuk.com