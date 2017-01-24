Because we know that one barn style does not fit all…

Here, we turn to seven of our featured couples for inspiration when it comes to decorating barn weddings. Seven barns, seven styles, seven beautiful big days… if you’re planning your own barn wedding decor, make this your style bible.

P.S. don’t forget to pin your favourite images to save them for later!

Photography: Jessica Raphael Photography

Amy and Ryan’s Somerset barn ceremony was a twinkling masterpiece. The couple’s subtle and romantic blush and gold colour scheme complemented the golden stone, with the chaivari chairs and sea of tall candlesticks adding another rustic touch. The real show-stopper here though has to be the fairy light chandelier suspended from the barn’s vaulted ceiling – hands up who would love their venue to have one of these?! You can see more of this couple’s stylish wedding here.

Photography: Lindsey Ocker Photography

All things rustic and romantic often go hand in hand – in fact, you could say they’re a match made in heaven, if you’ll pardon the pun. Cara and Nick tied the knot in a Massachussets barn, bringing the space to life with opulent gold candleholders, glistening cutlery and the deepest of burgundies for their accent colour. Our favourite part of this barn reception decor? The huge garlands of greenery and eucalyptus. Draped above the ceremony area, cascading off the trestle tables and wound around the staircase, foliage stole the show here! The depth of colour that they added suited the barn’s intimate, glowing atmosphere, making it ultra romantic.

Photography: Francesca Secolonovo

In complete contrast, Hayley and Ross transformed their barn wedding decor with colourful, quirky and contemporary flair. Trailing, wild floral arrangements added natural injections of colour to the weathered barn exterior. The feisty floral theme continued to colour the decor inside, with brightly coloured blooms and mosses cladding the cake and covering the tabletops contained in jam jars. This couple created a rainbow of colour behind their cake table using streamers to make it part of the decor too! Tempted to do the same? Here’s everything you need to know to create a decadent dessert table of your own!

Photography: Courtney Louise Photography

Soft, subtle and romantic, we think this is the quintessential traditional barn wedding. Tori and Nick chose simple flowers, garlands of greenery and pink roses to decorate their barn, which formed both their ceremony and reception space. Light wooden furniture, hessian table runners and long trestle tables create a convivial and warm but not overwhelming style, perfect for spring and summer barn weddings.

Photography: Dan Sakal, D&A Photography

Meet our cover couple from issue 168, Katie and Ross, whose wedding was made famous because they DIYed almost everything! The bride even opened an Etsy store after the wedding to sell her beautiful wares. This couple created a contemporary barn style using a muted palette of white, cream and pale pink. They paired classic calligraphy with understated florals like gypsophila and eucalyptus. They even took an everyday set of mugs and fashioned them into a feature wedding display – ingenious!

Photography: Natalie Pluck

Jenny and Matthew made the most of their venue’s beams when they married, adding all manner of hanging installations and decorations. Fairy lights twirled around beams while giant illuminated LED lights stood proudly up high. Branches were even hung up, with suspended decorations and jam jars holding ferns cascading from them. Crafty and creative couples, we salute you!

Photography: Louise Bjorling

Our seventh and final showcase of barn reception decor comes from Anne and Michael, whose wedding featured in issue 164. Offering a quirkier take on traditional rustic schemes, they decorated their venue with coloured glassware and linen napkins, golden chairs and patterned table cloths. What could be a better accompaniment to their vintage tea party wedding breakfast that followed? Fancy styling your barn wedding like this yourself? Take a look at our edit of the best details to bring your vintage tea party theme to life!