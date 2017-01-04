Jaime + Blake

Streaming South African sunshine

lit this couple’s family farm wedding

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JUNE JOUBERT,

junejoubert.co.za

Just a glimpse at the Durban races in South Africa was enough to get Jaime and Blake’s hearts somersaulting. Two months later they started dating long distance, first nationally and then internationally, until Jaime moved to London to be with Blake. “I’d organised a long weekend in Rome when he took me by surprise and proposed,” says Jaime. “I’d booked the hotel because I loved the rooftop bar, so when the hotel manager told me I’d find Blake there, my heart started to skip a beat… it was happening! He was so nervous showing me the sights of ancient Rome, and then I turned around and he was on his knee with a beautiful promise ring to wear before we designed our own one together.”

Jaime’s dress came from The Wedding Dress Shop in Wimbledon and was the first one she tried on!

“The design stunned with a crepe mermaid shape, nude details and a sheer illusion bodice with lace appliqués.”

“I added a long veil from the same boutique, inspired by a dreamy design I saw in Wedding Ideas, as well as simple white wedges from Dune with a flower design on them and moonstone earrings from Lapis Lazuli, Kloof South Africa.

Blake hired a tuxedo and waistcoat from Suit Yourself in Durban North, adding Ted Baker shoes sourced from House of Fraser. His six groomsmen also wore black suits and ties. I couldn’t stop smiling walking down the aisle, knowing he was going to be mine forever.”

“Six bridesmaids attended Jaime, wearing handmade rose gold sequin dresses with white underlay.”

The gowns were inspired by a dress seen on Pinterest, which Jaime’s mum and friend then created. Her best girls stepped out in pretty white and gold sandals from Kingsmead Shoes, South Africa, paired with earrings from Lovisa. Night gowns from H&M kept the bridal team looking their best for their getting ready photos.

Jaime and Blake tied the knot in the most sentimental of places – the sugarcane, citrus and macadamia farm on which Jaime had grown up.

“We had a religious and civil service in a meadow in front of the farm house where I spent my childhood, overlooking the fields and orchards.”

My dad passed away eight years ago, so my brother Mike walked me down the aisle and was incredible. Nothing was too much for him. He built the ceremony set-up, the gorgeous doorframe and the wagon bar for us. During the ceremony we chose to play ‘A Thousand Years’ by Christina Perri and ‘I See Fire’ by Ed Sheeran.”

After the “I dos” had been said, guests sat down to dine on a buffet of dishes served up by local caterers, In Good Taste, with family and friends also volunteering desserts. “Farm weddings in small communities typically become a whole town affair where everyone helps out with something,” explains Jaime. “My mother- in-law and maid of honour slaved away cooking cupcakes, brownies and mousses and a friend of my mum’s made the delicious custard slices. It was one of the main reasons I loved growing up there and was set on getting married at the farm – you just feel the love!” A close friend, Steph Greene, who runs Smack Design, Cape Town, created their wedding stationery and Blake’s best friend’s mother made their two-tier red velvet wedding cake.

The wedding had a natural theme to embrace their gorgeous farm surroundings. The Perspex marquee, hired from Funky Functionz along with the tables and chairs, allowed a view to the trees overhead. “The décor was simple – I didn’t want to clutter the tables so I had a bouquet of roses and then 10-12 jam jars to create a warm, romantic feel. Each table was named after a place we visited with a good memory and the seating plan was a world map to match. The marquee also featured drapes, fairy lights and suspended flower chandeliers made by family friends.

“My mum started growing flowers on the farm two years before the wedding, so we used lots of ordered in about one thousand roses from Veg-ama-flora.”

As the ceremony rolled into the evening party, DJ Dave Ward from Topjocks, Durban, started the music and kept the dance floor buzzing all night. He was fabulous and you won’t regret spending extra on the music – it’s what makes sure everyone has a good time! Our first dance was to ‘Sugar’ by Maroon 5 – we wanted an upbeat song and both loved it. We had lessons at Flo Dance in London her proteas in the arrangements and then beforehand – we had so much fun, we would really recommend trying them out!” Following a friend’s advice, the couple took a few minutes out to stand and look back in at their family and friends celebrating in the tent, and it’s a memory they cherish.

The newlyweds then jetted off to Mauritius for some all-inclusive luxury, booked through GoTravel. They enjoyed sailing, snorkelling, a glass bottomed-boat ride, yoga and even a cooking class, all topped up with beachside relaxation.

V E N U E Family farm, South Africa

D R E S S Pronovias at The Wedding Dress Shop, Wimbledon

B R I D E S M A I D D R E S S E S For similar, try True Bride

G R O O M Suit Yourself

A C C E S S O R I E S Dune and Lapis Lazuli

M A R Q U E E Funky Functionz

S T A T I O N E R Y Smack Design

E N T E R T A I N M E N T Top Jocks