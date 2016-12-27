Photography Terralogical

White weddings might be traditional, but they don’t need to be stuck in the past.

This real couple lead the way, creating a whimsical outdoor white wedding that is guaranteed to wow your guests. Teaming white furniture with white scatter petals and white leafy florals creates a fresh twist on tradition. The real beauty of this white wedding, though, is in the way the decorations play with height and scale.

A towering arch with trailing greenery frames the ornate ceremony table. Loosely tied posies of daisies and blousy blooms create an accent for the white chiavari chairs. The reception tables are punctuated by grand, tall floral arrangements, bathed by a sea of bright white fairy lights. This couple paid attention to detail at every level, from floor to ceiling height, creating a truly whimsical white wedding style.

Ready to add a touch of magic and relaxed romance to your white wedding theme? Here are our top picks to source the style yourself!

This couple’s wedding decor centred around flowers and foliage. The natural colours and textures complement a white wedding perfectly, balancing the colours so that it doesn’t become too stark or one dimensional. To mirror this couple’s style, choose arrangements that have height and can hang, just like you see here in flowers by Amie Bone, for a big impact.

Don’t feel that a white wedding requires everything to be white unless you want it to be. Choose a natural wood finish for your table instead, then add white accents through a table runner and grand vases like this one (get yours here!). White will be the overwhelming colour, but you’ll have the warmth of the wood tones to create a cosier, more romantic atmosphere.

A more affordable way to add hanging decorations is with bunting, rather than blooms. We love this simple white Mr & Mrs bunting – when else will you get the chance to hang it, after all?!

This white wedding is wonderfully twinkly thanks to the canopy of fairy lights above. If this isn’t practical for you or your venue can’t accommodate it, then cover your table tops with little votive candles instead. These frosted white glass ones will tie in perfectly and the flickering flames will give you the twinkle you want.

Some venues will have different styles of seating for you to choose from or allow you to hire other options in. If not, you can still add a touch of white even if the chairs themselves are not. Simply add white bows to the back of each – these ones will work perfectly. It can achieve a subtler, less overwhelming look and the floaty organza fabric will enhance the whimsical feel.

How will you transform the traditional white wedding?