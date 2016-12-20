Something old, something new, something borrowed, something BLUE!

If you’re not big into blue and haven’t chosen a blue theme, completing this part of the traditional rhyme can get tricky. Chances are your something old and borrowed have been provided by family and friends, and you’ve almost definitely ticked off your something new with all the shopping a bride has to do, but now it’s time to bag your something blue.

There’s no need to compromise (even if blue really isn’t your favourite shade) with these 10 beautiful ideas…

Your dress will sweep over your shoes for much of the time, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be showstoppers too! We love the timelessly elegant scalloped design of these heels by Rachel Simpson, and they come in the perfect blue…

If you don’t want to wear blue, why not introduce it in your stationery instead? This pretty design by Norma & Dorothy uses the colour in the subtlest of shades with beautiful results.

A powder blue hydrangea will add a fantastic focal point to your bouquet. Tied with indulgent, rich navy velvet ribbons, you’ve got a floral look that is classic, romantic and colourful all at the same time.

Add a statement piece of blue jewellery to your look to be your something blue. It can then become a treasured family heirloom afterwards, and could even go on to become someone else’s something borrowed, old or blue again in the future…

Another great option if you don’t want to wear your something blue is to use it on your dessert table or cake stands. Just make sure they co-ordinate with the rest of your reception decor for the best looking results!

A simple hair pin works beautifully for both long, loose locks and carefully arranged up-dos. Slip in one of these by the Bobby Pin for your something blue – remember that it needn’t be baby blue. Aqua, turquoise and navy are all on the table…

Remember those blue cake stands? Create a real feature element of your reception by suspending blue paper honeycombs like these above your cake or dessert table, or from a high apex ceiling.

You won’t usually carry it down the aisle, but you’ll likely have a bridal clutch bag as part of your ensemble for the day. Another great opportunity to make it your something blue, whatever shade you choose.

If you’re not sold on 2016’s trend for wedding gowns in the palest shades of blue, why not dress your best girls in it, instead? This multiway bridesmaid dress from Matchimony will look great on every shape, so you could make your bridesmaids your something blue. Did we mention you can make your groom your something blue, too?

And who says your something blue has to be seen by everyone? Introduce a simple blue ribbon to your garter or lingerie to fulfil the tradition for only your groom to see.