Amy + Ryan

A Somerset ceremony in shades of blush, white and gold

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JESSICA RAPHAEL,

jessicaraphaelphotography.com

Amy and Ryan’s relationship got off to a smashing start, as Ryan was so nervous on their first date that he kept letting his cutlery slip! Trips away showed them both that they were meant to be, after Ryan was the perfect gentleman on a romantic Rome getaway and Amy laughed off multiple breakdowns on a drive back from Stonehenge. “On my birthday, Ryan surprised me with a trip to Cinque Terre in Italy. I’d seen a photo the year before and said I’d like to go someday, but I had no idea how soon it would be! The proposal was perfect, casual and intimate, with an oval-cut diamond. We bought a pizza and sat on the coast watching the sunset, then Ryan proposed!”

Finding the one took time, with Amy searching eight bridal boutiques before she stepped into Bodice and Bustle in Bishop’s Stortford. “I found the ‘D1745’ Essense of Australia dress online and looked up my nearest stockist. I didn’t just find my dress there, I also found Anna and Marion, who made sure my dress was perfect and even advised me on how to sit comfortably in my gown!

“My lace dress had a sweetheart neckline and pretty sleeves with a modern low back.”

I went home to think about it before buying – and that’s exactly what I did! I couldn’t stop thinking about it, so the next day, I ordered it.”

Avoiding anything too blingy or overly bridal, Amy added a lace-edged cathedral-length veil, silver sparkly Dune heels that she had worn previously as a bridesmaid, and simple diamond studs. A last-minute purchase of a pearl and diamante hair piece completed the look – but what about the groom?

“Ryan wore a black tuxedo, purchased from Hugo Boss on Regent Street. When I saw Ryan at the altar I couldn’t believe how handsome he looked.”

Four bridesmaids and two pageboys attended the bridal party. “I knew I wanted floor-length dresses in a blush colour for my bridesmaids. Luckily, I happened to see some in Coast and loved them! They were elegant with lace capped sleeves and a silky fabric. Our pageboys wore Monsoon suits and looked so smart.”

After falling in love with Louise Always’ effortlessly beautiful style, Amy chose her to create her dream hair, a voluminous and rough-looking low bun, also enlisting Katy Pheiffer to do her makeup. “Everyone looked amazing and the makeup lasted all day – even with all my tears of joy!”

The couple’s civil ceremony took place in the Hayloft at Almonry Barn, Somerset.

“Our aim was for it to be intimate and personal, so two of our oldest friends gave readings and we wrote our own vows to each other, which we kept secret.”

My dad walked me down the aisle to Pachelbel’s Canon in D. It was so romantic, filled with tears and laughter – it’s a moment we’ll never forget.”

Strawberry Field Catering then laid on a feast, starting with canapés. The starter was a choice of baked Camembert or prawn cocktail, followed by steak with dauphinoise potatoes and a mixed berry gallette.

“A romantic and rustic blush and gold palette guided their decoration of the wedding barn.”

“The little details were really important to me to make the day personal to our tastes. We actually run Something Borrowed London, a wedding and event hire company, so decorating the venue was an exciting prospect! We had three large chalkboards as well as light-up LOVE letters and a white and gold post box, both from Something Borrowed London.” Flowers from Amber Persia complemented the décor, with stocks, hydrangeas, roses and Amber’s homegrown Café au Lait dahlias displayed in urns. “Wedding Ideas particularly helped me pick the flowers – I’m not particularly green fingered so it was useful to see what other people had paired together. I still buy it now and call it ‘business research’ – I just love looking at all things wedding related!

I wanted our cake to be all white but with intricate details and Leanne from Baking Chick did not disappoint. The bottom tier had a petal effect, the middle tier matched the lace on my dress and the top had a little bow.”

The gold theme was also reflected in their stationery choices, expertly created by Amy’s sister who runs Claire Heffer Designs. The designs included gold foil and they were printed by Feel Good Wedding Invites.

“Almonry Barn is set in lovely grounds, so we borrowed garden games like golf and croquet from Something Borrowed.”

DJ Zac Peters played songs that we had previously chosen together for the reception. The set up was beautiful and he kept the dance floor full all night. Our friends formed a circle round us at the end of the night singing along to the last song (Chris Brown’s ‘Forever’) – it was the best finish! You can’t plan moments like that.”

The newlyweds embarked on an indulgent and exotic honeymoon escape to both Dubai and then Bali, spending five and 14 nights there respectively.

V E N U E Almonry Barn, Somerset

D R E S S Essense of Australia at Bodice and Bustle, Bishop’s Stortford

B R I D E S M A I D D R E S S E S Coast

G R O O M Hugo Boss

A C C E S S O R I E S Debenhams and Dune

F L O W E R S Amber Persia

C A K E Baking Chick

S T A T I O N E R Y Feel Good Invites

D É C O R Something Borrowed London

V I D E O G R A P H E R Vogue Wedding Films