Emmee & Danny



These childhood sweethearts said “I do” in Cyprus

PHOTOGRAPHY BY NICK WILD PHOTOGRAPHY

nickwildphotography.co.uk

Emmee and Danny met at just fifteen, so when the question finally came it was something seriously special. “We were camping in Cornwall with our daughter Lilly May and were sitting on a bench beside the cliff after dinner one evening when it happened. Danny got down on one knee and it was magical – our daughter’s little face was the best! I just remember her saying, “mummy, you have a ring on, daddy does want to marry you!” Emmee tells us.

The bride found her dream dress closer to home at Rookery Manor Bridal. “My dress was a Maggie Sottero design called ‘Esme’ and was fully encrusted with Swarovski crystals on the bodice, with a built-in corset and sweetheart neckline. I had straps added to better suit me.

“I never thought I would have a big dress, always imagining a slim-fitting backless one instead, but as soon as I put it on I felt special!”

A tear drop necklace and beautiful but comfortable shoes from the same bridal boutique finished her look.

Danny’s outfit came equally seamlessly, if a little last minute. Danny found a fantastic suit which fitted perfectly in Topman, opting for a full suit with a light pink tie. “He hardly ever wears a suit so when I saw him my heart dropped – he looked amazing!”

The two bridesmaids wore light, dusty pink dresses from Coast with crystal detailing on the backs. “I actually picked these dresses before even buying mine. I fell in love with them the moment I saw them and just knew they would be perfect,” reveals Emmee. Renoir hair and beauty, based in Cyprus, looked after their bridal beauty needs, and the makeup artist used mainly MAC products.

“Relax, moisturise the day before just like normal, and don’t try anything too different for your wedding day look.”

Their Cyprus civil wedding ceremony included a touching reading by their daughter. “Seeing Danny and our daughter so happy on our wedding day and the look on his face when he first saw me made my day!” Emmee’s heart melted again at the end of the night when their young daughter said, “mummy and daddy this has been the best day ever, thank you daddy for marrying mummy!”

Following the ceremony, guests dined on a menu made up of the couple’s favourite dishes, with Danny and Emmee both choosing their favourite starters, selecting a shared favourite for both the main and one dessert option, including their daughter’s favourite pudding, too.

Brown Kraft card epitomised the rustic look Emmee fell in love with for their destination wedding. “I bought all the decorations in the UK and had to ship them to Cyprus which was tricky, but I loved being able to put my own stamp on things. I spent so much time tearing pages out of Wedding Ideas and scrapbooking the ideas I liked!”

Emmee’s sister created the stationery and Jayne Pugh, an English florist based in Cyprus, supplied all of the flowers. The floral theme continued into the wedding favours, which came in the form of lily and sweet pea seed packets. Their daughter, whose name is Lily, inspired both choices because Emmee and Danny also call her their little sweetpea. Each guest had a wooden heart with their name on it on their table, offering another rustic touch.

“We went for something slightly less original when it came to the cake.”

Swapping the traditional three tiers for something more fun, we had a normal top tier, which was coconut flavoured. Rather than stacking it on other tiers, we surrounded it with cupcakes and dome cakes. We even had two dome cakes made to look like myself and Danny – the detail was fantastic!”

“After a beautiful ceremony and delicious dinner, the wedding party went for full-on fun with the DJ being joined by an entertainer, photobooth and a surprise dance made up by Emmee’s parents.”

The guests even ended up making a splash in the villa’s pool at the end of the night!

Newlyweds Emmee and Danny stayed in Cyprus after the wedding, moving to five-star hotel The Elysium for a little bit of all-out luxury. “We were waited on hand and foot and enjoyed cocktails when and where we wanted, whether we were lounging on a sandy beach or in the pool! We also made the most of the chance to hop on some jet skis and had fun falling off the banana boat!

If you’ll be arranging taxis or transport for your guests on the day, nominate someone to co-ordinate it and give their number to the drivers – you don’t want to get stressed out having to field lots of calls” advises Emmee. “We were very lucky that our big day was exactly what we dreamed of, so our advice would definitely be to do exactly what you want and forget about it if someone tells you things have to be a certain way. Do what makes you happy and support each other – you won’t get that time again.”

DRESS Maggie Sottero at Rookery Manor Bridal

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Coast

GROOM Topman

ACCESSORIES Rookery Manor Bridal, Somerset

FLOWERS Jayne Pugh Flowers

HONEYMOON The Elysium, Cyprus

VIDEOGRAPHER James Ground Videography