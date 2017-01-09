Whether you’ve set your heart on a country house garden party or a laid-back barn wedding, you’ll be looking for the right rustic stationery designs to match. Enter wedding stationer Cate Darcy, whose new 2017 collections have the invitations and stationery for you, whatever form your country wedding will take…

The Boho Bunting designs mix and match a subtle brown card background with a fun pop of colour in the bunting. We love the delicately curled twine loops at either end, and we know brides will love Cate Darcy’s attention to detail too!

Flowing script, a pastel palette and the signature jam jar blooms that fill the prettiest of country weddings… There’s a lot to love about the Summer Meadow collection. Add to that the textural accent of the twine bows, the ditsy dots and scalloped lace designs, and Cate Darcy has created the perfect rustic stationery for your summer fete wedding.

The signature gingham border and lavender sprigs of the Lavender Lane collection will be a match made in heaven for your country garden themed wedding. Let your stationery suggest the theme of your wedding to come by adding lavender sprigs to place settings; plaid cloths and linens to table tops, and choosing hessian-wrapped vases, filled with flowers.

Couples who have chosen a barn wedding, this is the stationery for you! The chalkboard design adds a rustic, pared-back edge that will complement your venue’s working farm heritage.

For a more whimsical take on rustic stationery, turn to Cate Darcy’s Rustic Love Hearts collection. The busy border creates a playful feel, balanced by the more neutral colours so the stationery isn’t overly feminine.

And for couples planning a winter wedding? Cate Darcy has designs for you, too! The swirling snowflakes that define this collection fade into the misty white centre on the invitations. You’ll have plenty of room to share all your big day details!

Take the next step and get your country wedding under way. Purchase your rustic wedding stationery from Cate Darcy here!

Which of these rustic stationery designs has caught your eye?