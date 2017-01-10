There is only so much advice you can listen to when it comes to planning your big day! So much of it requires your own personal touches and tastes and should ultimately be a day reflective of what you love as a couple – so as far as your first dance, ceremony songs, decor and cake go , go with your gut and your guests will love to see your personality come out in the day.

However we do believe when it comes to experience and the way in which you approach the actual day, there is a lot of merit in the advice taken from our real brides of 2016 who have been there and got the t-shirt!

From one bride to the next, our real brides share their top tips for enjoying the day when it comes…

“On the day, let everything go. You’ve done everything you could to plan, so don’t worry if anything does go wrong because nobody but you will notice.” ANDREW & LOUISE / 169

P H O T O G R A P H Y Wookie Photography