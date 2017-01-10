There is only so much advice you can listen to when it comes to planning your big day! So much of it requires your own personal touches and tastes and should ultimately be a day reflective of what you love as a couple – so as far as your first dance, ceremony songs, decor and cake go , go with your gut and your guests will love to see your personality come out in the day.
However we do believe when it comes to experience and the way in which you approach the actual day, there is a lot of merit in the advice taken from our real brides of 2016 who have been there and got the t-shirt!
From one bride to the next, our real brides share their top tips for enjoying the day when it comes…
“On the day, let everything go. You’ve done everything you could to plan, so don’t worry if anything does go wrong because nobody but you will notice.” ANDREW & LOUISE / 169
“Don’t cut corners with your photographer, videographer or rings. They are the three things that keep your wedding alive afterwards.” SAMANTHA & THOMAS / 169
“Double check the Groom’s speech with the best man’s speech they both don’t tell the same story!” AMY & DAMIAN / 168
“Before the wedding, be sure to drink a lot of water. I did for several weeks prior to the big day and my skin was in great condition! When the day finally comes don’t be too nervous: You’re marrying your best friend, so you’ve got nothing to worry about and everything to be excited for!” CLAIRE & FINLEY / 168
“Give your speeches early in the day so you can relax for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Get your wedding day filmed, it flies by!” EMMA & SIMON / 166
