There is only so much advice you can listen to when it comes to planning your big day! So much of it requires your own personal touches and tastes and should ultimately be a day reflective of what you love as a couple – so as far as your first dance, ceremony songs, decor and cake go , go with your gut and your guests will love to see your personality come out in the day.

However we do believe when it comes to experience and the way in which you approach the actual day, there is a lot of merit in the advice taken from our real brides of 2016 who have been there and got the t-shirt!

 

From one bride to the next, our real brides share their top tips for enjoying the day when it comes…

“On the day, let everything go. You’ve done everything you could to plan, so don’t worry if anything does go wrong because nobody but you will notice.” ANDREW & LOUISE / 169

 

P H O T O G R A P H Y  Wookie Photography

 

 

“Don’t cut corners with your photographer, videographer or rings. They are the three things that keep your wedding alive afterwards.” SAMANTHA & THOMAS / 169

 

P H O T O G R A P H Y  Aimee Catt Photography

 

“Double check the Groom’s speech with the best man’s speech they both don’t tell the same story!” AMY & DAMIAN / 168

“Make a list and keep it constantly up to date – it’ll keep things stress free because you know you have everything covered! Hand making decorations adds a personal touch and as long as you leave plenty of time, it’s not hard to do it atall.” ANNIE & DARREN / 167

“Before the wedding, be sure to drink a lot of water. I did for several weeks prior to the big day and my skin was in great condition! When the day finally comes don’t be too nervous: You’re marrying your best friend, so you’ve got nothing to worry about and everything to be excited for!” CLAIRE & FINLEY / 168

 

claire-finlayP H O T O G R A P H Y  Rob Buttle Photography

 

“Make your own dessert and get friends to help – it’ll save you money and is great fun! When you’re planning, stay true to what you want and not what others think you should do, then relax and enjoy the day because it really does go by quickly.” HAYLEY & ROSS / 167

 

P H O T O G R A P H Y  Francesca Secolonovo

 

“If you’ve got the budget left to have a second dress for the evening, do it! I absolutely adored my gown, but I also love to dance and I wish I could have changed into a shorter dress to dance the night away in more easily.” TORI & NICK / 166

 

“You’ll cherish the vows you make far more than you’ll remember the decor, so keep in mind that decorations only last for a day, but your marriage lasts forever.” GINA & ALEX/ 166

 

“Give your speeches early in the day so you can relax for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Get your wedding day filmed, it flies by!” EMMA & SIMON / 166

 

emma-simon-10P H O T O G R A P H Y  Kris Karl

 

“Don’t worry about the things that go wrong in the lead up to your big day and don’t let guests and other people plan it all for you – this is your day for your ideas! It was quite stressful organising such a big ceremony and lots of things did go wrong – although we wouldn’t change it for the world! It was so special to have people travelling from all over the world to join us, but if we did it again we would choose a smaller ceremony just to make the planning simpler.” LAUREN & ADAM / 166

 

P H O T O G R A P H Y  Girl In The White Dress

