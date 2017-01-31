Asking someone to spend the rest of their life with you can be one of the most nerve-wracking experiences of your life. It is a moment that will never be forgotten by you or your partner so it has to be special. Just finding a suitable location to pop the question without giving the game away can be difficult.

There is a solution, finding the perfect romantic get-away right here in Britain. From breathtakingly beautiful National Parks to intimate, romantic boat trips, Britain has a lot to offer and a domestic short break will raise much less suspicion than an impromptu trip to Paris. This list of romantic places is sure to help you find the ideal place to pop the question.

National Parks

National Parks can be one of the most romantic spots to ask your partner to spend the rest of their life with you. Whether you choose to get down on one knee at the peak of a mountain, or by a mesmerising lake, there is definitely a park for you and your partner, and seeing as Britain has fifteen National Parks, you’ll have plenty to choose from.

As an international dark sky reserve, there can be no better place to stargaze with a lover than the Brecon Beacons National park. By reducing light pollution, the park offers a stunning, one of a kind view of the clear night sky, making it the most wonderful place to spend some romantic time with your partner. Embrace the solitude and take in the view of the never-ending, isolated hills and mountains.

The combination of landscapes and glittering night-skies make the Beacons a unique and peaceful location. What could be more romantic than proposing under the stars?

Boat Trips

Imagine, you, your soon to be bride/groom, and the soft, clear water. Whether it’s on a cruise, a boating weekend, or even in a canoe, popping the question on the open water promises to give you both a truly memorable and special experience.

A weekend break on the Norfolk Broads offers an ideal opportunity to pick your moment. You might be anxious when you step on board with the ring hidden in your pocket, but the soothing sound of the lapping water will soon be enough to calm any nerves. So, take this time to relax, absorb the stunning natural scenery, and enjoy some alone time with your partner before asking the ultimate question.

Hot Air Balloons

Hot air ballooning can be one of the most romantic and adventurous ways to propose. Champagne glass in one hand, and engagement ring in the other, be mesmerised by the serene sights as you and your partner glide above the awe-inspiring landscapes of Britain.

Whether you fancy floating above the beautiful Essex countryside or gliding above the rocky Welsh mountains, there are plenty of places across the country to take to the skies for a memorable afternoon.

Forests

Taking a stroll on a tranquil autumn day through a luscious, dense forest can be a wonderfully simple way to perform the most romantic of gestures.

Re-create the old-time love story of Robin Hood and Maid Marian by exploring the vast and stunning Sherwood forest. Create your own love story in this most magical landscape and enjoy the serene solitude with your future fiancé.

A wonderful spot to pop the question is just beneath the historic Major Oak At least 800 years old, the Major Oak is a truly mystical spot which derives its name from being the most famous oak tree in Sherwood Forest, and possibly Britain.

Whether you choose to follow the trail or explore off-path, immerse yourself in the mesmerising beauty of the forest and create memories that you and your partner will never forget.

Cities

Try not to let the hustle and bustle of the city put you off, offering your hand in marriage in a city can be much more romantic than you may think at first. In the right places, a city like London can offer as much romance as anywhere else on Earth.

Be mesmerised by the twinkling city lights at night as you and your partner venture inside the largest observation wheel in the world, the London Eye. At such a tremendous height, there is much to be observed and admired, allowing you both to gaze upon the spectacular sites of the city. With champagne in hand, create your own little romantic bubble whilst floating above the busiest city in Britain.

Beaches

Britain’s many beaches offer a huge range of opportunities to make your proposal perfect in every way. Perhaps you’d prefer to indulge in a sweetly home-made picnic, or stroll the tranquil coastline hand in hand? Either way, you can’t go wrong.

It isn’t just an attractive location as the beach also gives you numerous possibilities to be inventive with your proposal. For instance, you could write your question in the sand, or you could prepare a message in a bottle and await your partner’s answer.

Cornwall’s Porthminster beach is an idyllic example of Britain’s great beaches. Tucked away in a tranquil bay, the beach boasts miles of flawless golden sand, rich blue waters and a tropical feel. An outstanding location for the big moment.