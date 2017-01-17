With Valentine’s Day around the corner, ROX – Diamonds & Thrills has launched a new interactive guide to help those planning to pop the question in Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh! In an attempt to help ease those pre-proposal jitters, the map features the best Edinburgh has to offer in romantic hotels, bars and iconic landmarks, to make your proposal unforgettable…

It highlights the top places to get pampered and groomed before the big moment, the perfect places to get down on one knee, and the finest bars and hotels to celebrate the next chapter of your lives.

For a true Edinburgh experience, The Witchery is the ideal location. Nestled away by Edinburgh Castle on The Royal Mile, this historic Scottish restaurant offers a breathtaking setting to pop the question and the champagne. With beautiful decor and a menu that’s legendary, you can’t go wrong in one of the capital’s most-loved restaurants. And, as it’s only a short walk from the castle, it doesn’t get more Scottish!

With over 20 featured locations there’s something for every couple. So don’t fret over the planning, simply click on the capitalised locations for hints and tips to make sure you get that resounding ‘Yes!’ when your moment comes.

Click on the map to explore Edinburgh…



Not planning an Edinburgh proposal? Check out the Glasgow map instead!