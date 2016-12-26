Any purchasing decision has the potential to cause some headache. Shopping for bridesmaid’s dresses is no exception. There are plenty of pitfalls that await first timers. If you’re not careful, what you thought would be a cakewalk will turn into the longest slog of your life. Fortunately, a bit of expert knowledge can give you a leg up, and we aren’t stingy about sharing what we’ve learned over the years.

To that end, we’ve prepared a short guide on what to expect, and strategies that you can employ to avoid the potential hassles that are often associated with dress purchases.

Dress Procurement 101

Manage Input. Have you ever wondered why making a decision by committee takes such a long time? Everyone has an opinion, and they’re often prepared to deliberate on it until the end of days. We’re not saying you can’t bring along your maid of honor or a trusted relative. What we are saying, though, is that having too many cooks in the kitchen spoils the broth. Limit selection duty to yourself and one other individual. Two at the most. This way you’ll be able to get some ideas and make a quick decision when it’s time to pull the trigger.

Have a plan

If you go in blind, you’ll become overwhelmed by the options. Set some goals. Take some time before you start looking to narrowing your criteria. Many factors will influence appropriate dress choices. Make sure you know about the wedding location, season, colour scheme, and other pertinent details going in. Dark green bridesmaid dresses might go well with your lush forest wedding, but could clash with a lightly coloured spring palette. Ask yourself some questions. Will the dresses need accessories? Will you need custom sizes? Alterations? Envision what you believe would be the “perfect dress.” Then think about a few alternatives in case “Plan A” falls through. Formulating a game plan will help you stay on target and keep you from becoming discouraged when you’re met with setbacks. Speaking of which…

Keep an open mind

You may be able to get exactly what you had in mind without issue. On the other hand, there’s a chance that what you originally conceived isn’t feasible. There could be budget limitations. You may come to find out that what works in theory is impractical in reality. No matter what, keep an open mind, and be receptive to the possibility of altering your original idea. Staying optimistic while managing your expectations is a good strategy for minimizing the stress that comes with having your original concepts dashed. As a corollary to this, take the suggestions of stylists and tailors to heart. They have standing in this area, after all, and there’s a good chance you’ll end up agreeing with their advice.

Don’t forget to have fun

Remember that this is a joyous occasion. Planning is serious business, but it doesn’t have to be devoid of enjoyment. Approach selecting dresses with a positive attitude and a positive experience will likely follow. If you need any extra advice, don’t hesitate to ask us for our expert opinion. We’re more than happy to lend a helping hand!

Azazie Bridesmaids

A u t h o r B i o

Wendy Dessler

Wendy is a super-connector with OutreachMama and Youth Noise NJ who helps businesses find their audience online through outreach, partnerships, and networking. She frequently writes about the latest advancements in digital marketing and focuses her efforts on developing customised blogger outreach plans depending on the industry and competition.