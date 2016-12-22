The celestial knot of a wedding is the most sacred entity of Indian society. Every Indian wedding is celebrated in the grandest fashion which makes the term ‘Big Fat Indian Wedding’ very appropriate. All the fairytale fantasies of the couple are materialised and this majestic occasion is celebrated no less than if it were festival in India.

Taking place on Sunday 8th January 2017 at The Dorchester Hotel London, AASHNI + CO Wedding Show spotlights the latest bridal, occasion wear and couture collections from the top tier of the Indian and Pakistani design spectrum to present their latest bridal and couture collections. The AASHNI + CO Wedding Show has been created by Aashni Anshul Doshi, Founder and Creative Director of AASHNI + CO, a beautiful concept store in the heart of London’s Notting Hill. The high end boutique was established with the purpose of providing access to visionary designers of South Asian origin for the residents of the UK. Aashni extended her retail vision to the bridal arena, to produce an uber-luxe wedding show that captured the design pulse of her clientele.

ELAN + AMBREEN

The blending of traditions personifies the typical modern wedding in India. Due to globalisation, Indian culture seems to feel much less foreign in the west today than it used to, and this means most people are comfortable with mixing things up. This new familiarity between world cultures, friends and family involved in the wedding are not just accepting but actively enthusiastic about coordinating their clothes. The results of this is a taming of the riot of colour seen in traditional Indian weddings and it becomes a more coordinated riot of colour. But of course, the best part of both Indian and western weddings are the same – the party.

Blending Colour

Colours hold an important place in Indian culture; each hue and shade signifies different aspects of your life and heritage. The colour red is commonly associated with love and passion; in an Indian context, red is also connected to the rising sun. Red has been the age old traditional colour for Indian brides, much like the white gown is for Christian ones. Although for ages past, red has been considered a staple of Indian weddings, brides nowadays are often seen experimenting with different colours. Often, their hearts even move in the direction of unconventional colours, such as whites and greys, when they are out selecting their wedding outfit.

As mind-sets change, these modern brides and grooms are looking for inspired wedding wear that breaks traditional rules; they are ready to experiment with various styles of dresses while still reverting back to tradition.

There is no doubt that the colour palette of the Indian wedding dress is changing. Many non-traditional colours such as royal blue, emerald green and purple are becoming increasingly popular among wedding wear designers. The famed Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani broke all rules with Indian bridal dresses that were designed to be white and black. Colour is playing a major role in bringing out a modern bride’s style without screaming for attention. Blush, mauve, light teal, ice blue and light mint are great for that minimalistic yet classy style statement and are fast becoming common in bridal ensembles, especially at mehendis and sangeets. Ombres are making a big comeback in bridal fashion and are ideal for the modern bride looking for a vibrant look without being too glamorous. Grooms are also opting for deep shades and jewelled tones of plum, purple and burgundy.

The Traditional Lehenga moves to fusion dresses

The traditional dress for weddings is the ‘Lehenga’ or ‘Saree’ but today’s brides are favouring the western gown style embellished with ethnic designs – these tend to be most popular for reception and cocktail parties. One definite change that we have seen is that red is no longer the dominant flavour of the season. Indian fashion is undergoing a sea-change with fusion trends. Fusion means a provocative pairing of eastern heritage with western influences. Fusion wear brings charm, chic and tradition into urban fashion, joining different elements of ethnic wear and western silhouettes to design awesome party dresses for women.

Many Indian brides are choosing comfort over the heavily embellished Lehenga or saree with beautiful western gowns but keeping in mind the Indian designs. Today the modern saree comes in many avatars, like pre-stitched pre-draped sarees and lehenga sarees.

The minimalistic bride

While it may come as a surprise, minimalism is fast making its way into the Indian bridal space. Today’s bride embraces her traditions with grace and panache. While the big Indian wedding culture is far from being passé, many modern brides are going minimalistic for their pre-wedding functions and ensembles. With all these bridal style tips at hand, it is quite easy to be the bride who combines tradition with modernity and exudes elegance that symbolises the modern Indian woman of today.

The AASHNI + CO Wedding Show show will include a breath taking exhibition lined with the best national and internationally renowned creative talent from the industry with an elegant showcasing of the latest designs. Designers showcasing their creations at the show include Anamika Khanna, Anushree Reddy, Elan, Gaurav Gupta,Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Monisha Jaising, Rimple and Harpreet Narula, Jade and ASAL by Abu Sandeep.