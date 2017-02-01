P H O T O G R A P H Y LSM Photography

Nautical design wedding invitations have been popular for a long time, and the same goes for beach weddings. It wasn’t until we featured Rachel and Matthew’s coastal wedding that we realised just how charming a nautical wedding theme could be…

Bringing together all things ocean, vintage and antique, showcased in suitably moody lighting and with the obligatory splash of blue, we couldn’t love it more! The trick is to start with a venue that already sets the scene, like this nautical museum. If not, you’ll need to source some of the larger statement pieces – rings, bells, anchors – to set the scene. If you like this style too, then you’ll love our edit of five pieces to complement a nautical venue and bring your theme to life!

As trendy as a terrarium, the geometric lines and brass finish make this a must-have to create a contemporary look with a nod to your nautical theme. Think a sailor’s lantern brought into the modern day, but with atmospheric flickering half-light and metalwork that pays homage to its industrial ancestors.

Why not swap scatter crystals for their coastal counterpart, pebbles? Quantity is key here to create an impact – if you only place a handful on each tabletop, it could look like an afterthought. Even better, mix them up with shells and coral to create a treasure trove for your table centre, especially when teamed with homemade driftwood table numbers!

Lights are everything. The charm of many ships is their atmospheric dim lighting that adds a sense of mystery. To feature similar lighting in your reception theme, team candles with drapes of festoon lighting. Curl them up in hurricane vases, hang them from the ceiling or wrap the lights around beams to enhance your nautical style. Be choosey, though. Make it festoon and not fairy lights – the larger, exposed bulbs will look more authentic than dainty fairy lights. Think glow not twinkle.

Metallic finishes are making a big impact in wedding receptions this year, with more couples than ever choosing the glossy tones to spice up their reception schemes, whether it’s rustic, industrial chic or bohemian style. They’ll look just as great in your coastal theme, so take your pick of silver, gold, brass and copper tones. Giant balloons are a great way to introduce them, but if you’ll be looking at smaller items like candle holders, opt for a mercury glass, weathered or tarnished finish to enhance the look.

Your reception will be quite busy thanks to your collection of interesting finds and table centres, so keep the furniture understated. Choose plain table linens and leave simple wooden chairs uncovered. If you do want to add something, try an accent table runner, which will be less dominating than an entire cloth. Hessian or sparkling gold should complement the rest of your decor.