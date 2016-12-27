Beautifully feminine and glamorous, the Keli Thompson 2017 bridal wear collection offers a new generation of modern garter designs for a totally elegant finish

A garter is not only a traditional piece to wear on your wedding day, it should be personal to every individual bride’s style and a little piece of your outfit for your new husband’s eyes only!

With more and more brides opting for understated elegance, often with a vintage edge detailed by delicate gems and subtle materials, Keli’s luxurious couture garter designs focus on bringing the traditional bridal piece up to date and on trend with influences of Art Deco.

L’AMOUR

This striking garter has diamante embroidery of blossom chain, surrounded by tiny silver beads on a vintage ivory lace elasticated band.

LACE & DIAMANTE

A luxury ivory elasticated band, complete with a delicate champagne lace, decorated with pretty diamante.

OPUENCE PEARL

A dazzling embroidery of white pearls, surrounded by delicate silver beads on an ivory elasticated band.

ROYAL GOLDEN

This stunning garter features a vintage golden shimmer lace, complemented with a diamante blossom chain, which adds the perfect amount of sparkle, all on a luxourious ivory elasticated band.

Keli Thompson is a British designer, based in the Lancashire countryside. All of her garters are hand made for each individual bride, ensuring a perfect fit on your wedding day. Each garter comes complete with a keepsake box for you to treasure.

For more information about Keli Thompson and to see other designs

V I S I T www.kelithompson.co.uk