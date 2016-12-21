A L L M A I D U P
WIN
BRIDESMAIDS DRESSES
WITH
Occasion wear brand, Frock and Frill are renowned for channeling the glitzy vintage style of the 1920s and mixing it with current trends. New for 2017, Frock and Frill has created a beautiful bridal edit targeted at brides-to-be who don’t want to spend the earth on their wedding and bridesmaid gowns.
The stunning range consists of an array of styles from beautiful boho to 1920’s Art Deco and more classical bridal silhouettes, featuring beautiful beading, stunning sequins and intricate embroidery detailing on lavish lace and delicate, floaty fabrics.
There are flowing maxis, midis, shifts and tea dress styles – something for every shape and theme, all with the Frock and Frill signature hand-crafted opulence.
We are very excited to announce that Wedding Ideas has teamed up with Frock and Frill to offer you the chance to win up to four bridesmaid dresses and a 20% discount code for you to use when buying anything online at frockandfrill.com. Use the code frock20 at the check-out to claim your discount.
For your chance to win, simply answer the following question…
Which era do Frock and Frill lean to for inspiration for their dresses?
Terms & Conditions
No cash alternative or exchange once received • All choices subject to availability • No more than four dresses • The rules run in conjunction with our full terms and conditions, which can be found at weddingideasmag.com
