A L L M A I D U P

WIN

BRIDESMAIDS DRESSES

WITH

Occasion wear brand, Frock and Frill are renowned for channeling the glitzy vintage style of the 1920s and mixing it with current trends. New for 2017, Frock and Frill has created a beautiful bridal edit targeted at brides-to-be who don’t want to spend the earth on their wedding and bridesmaid gowns.

The stunning range consists of an array of styles from beautiful boho to 1920’s Art Deco and more classical bridal silhouettes, featuring beautiful beading, stunning sequins and intricate embroidery detailing on lavish lace and delicate, floaty fabrics.

There are flowing maxis, midis, shifts and tea dress styles – something for every shape and theme, all with the Frock and Frill signature hand-crafted opulence.

We are very excited to announce that Wedding Ideas has teamed up with Frock and Frill to offer you the chance to win up to four bridesmaid dresses and a 20% discount code for you to use when buying anything online at frockandfrill.com. Use the code frock20 at the check-out to claim your discount.

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question…

Which era do Frock and Frill lean to for inspiration for their dresses?

Please answer the question for your chance to win! Your Answer * 1920's 1940's 1960's

Name * First Last

Address * Street Address Town/City Aberdeenshire Angus/Forfarshire Antrim Argyllshire Armagh Ayrshire Banffshire Bedfordshire Berkshire Berwickshire Blaenau Gwent Bridgend Buckinghamshire Buteshire Caerphilly Caithness Cambridgeshire Cardiff Carlow Carmarthenshire Cavan Ceredigion Cheshire Clackmannanshire Clare Conwy Cork Cornwall Cromartyshire Cumberland Denbighshire Derbyshire Devon Donegal Dorset Down Dublin Dumfriesshire Dunbartonshire/Dumbartonshire Durham East Lothian/Haddingtonshire Essex Fermanagh Fife Flintshire Galway Gloucestershire Gwynedd Hampshire Herefordshire Hertfordshire Huntingdonshire Inverness-shire Isle of Anglesey Kent Kerry Kildare Kilkenny Kincardineshire Kinross-shire Kirkcudbrightshire Lanarkshire Lancashire Laois Leicestershire Leitrim Limerick Lincolnshire London Londonderry Longford Louth Mayo Meath Merseyside Merthyr Tydfil Middlesex Midlothian/Edinburghshire Monaghan Monmouthshire Morayshire Nairnshire Neath Port Talbot Newport Norfolk Northamptonshire Northumberland Nottinghamshire Offaly Orkney Oxfordshire Peeblesshire Pembrokeshire Perthshire Powys Renfrewshire Rhondda Cynon Taff Roscommon Ross-shire Roxburghshire Rutland Selkirkshire Shetland Shropshire Sligo Somerset Staffordshire Stirlingshire Suffolk Surrey Sussex Sutherland Swansea Tipperary Torfaen Tyne and Wear Tyrone Vale of Glamorgan Warwickshire Waterford Westmeath West Midlands West Lothian/Linlithgowshire Westmorland Wexford Wicklow Wigtownshire Wiltshire Worcestershire Wrexham Yorkshire County Postcode

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Telephone *

Age *

Wedding Date

Here at Wedding Ideas, we love sharing great news and offers for all the bridal party. If you would prefer not to hear from us, or our partners please tick this box. No thanks

I have read and accept the... * Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.