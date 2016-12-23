Could this be the most magical proposal EVER?

Couple Gavin and Stephanie were shopping in London when a street magician, Luca Gallone who appeared on 2015’s Britain’s Got Talent, made an appearance and offered to perform a few tricks. What happened next was a truly magical surprise, as Stephanie unfolded a playing card to discover the words ‘will you marry me’ had appeared! Click the image below to watch it all unfold:

Moments before, the magician had asked the couple to hold hands and think of what they would like to say to each other. Gavin then got down on bended knee and presented his future wife with a sparkling engagement ring.

“I’ve always been one for romantic gestures so wanted to make sure the proposal was something really different and memorable. The run up to the event was incredibly nerve-wracking. We had arranged to be in a certain place at a set time so the magician could approach us and perform some tricks. I don’t think Stephanie suspected a thing, so it was amazing seeing her face when she unfolded the playing card and saw the message inside. I’m so grateful to Beaverbrooks and the magician for helping us create a special moment we will both remember forever.”

This show-stopping proposal was made possible by Beaverbrooks, following months of planning with the groom. Lorna Haddon, diamond ring and jewellery buyer at Beaverbrooks, said: “A proposal is such an important occasion – it’s the little moments and details that make it extra special, so this Christmas we wanted to help one couple create a magical moment they would remember forever. Using a street magician certainly added the element of surprise and we’re thrilled to have had the chance to work with Gavin to make his magical proposal a reality.”

And what did the bride-to-be make of her magical moment? “I’ve always loved magic tricks so didn’t really think too much when we were approached by the magician in Westfield. It wasn’t until the card was unfolded that I started to realise Gavin was actually in on the trick too. I really didn’t expect it at all – it was such an amazing surprise and a truly magical moment we won’t be forgetting any time soon! Gavin is always surprising me with little romantic gestures but I had no idea he had this one up his sleeve. I look forward to enjoying many more adventures with him in the future.”

The couple are hoping to have magician Luca Gallone perform at their wedding. After making a ring appear on a necklace in flash of fire and a Gucci watch come from an empty box, we’re sure their guests would love the appearance too!