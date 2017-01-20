When you’re planning your wedding the list of things you have to worry about is endless – after all this is the most important day of your life, and you can’t afford to mess it up! One of your top priorities has to be ensuring you look your very best on the big day – and with all the stresses and time constraints of planning your wedding, this is not always an easy thing to get right.

Here Right Path Fitness share their four super tips to ensure you look and feel your very best come the big day, which will happily give you one less thing to worry about!

Treat your workouts like an appointment

During the final few weeks leading up to your wedding day, you’re likely to be busier than ever as you move from one back-to-back meeting and appointment to another in order to ensure that everything is in place for the big day. During such a busy time it’s tempting to start skipping workouts and not eating properly in order to free up some extra time, but doing so could have devastating consequences if your weight fluctuates too much and you no longer t your dress properly. The answer is to treat your workouts like a formal, fixed appointment, in the same way that you would any other wedding related task or activity. Write your workouts in your diary and set reminders. Approach your workouts with discipline and give them a structure so that you’re not tempted to skip them.

Get your diet right for healthy, glowing skin

Looking your very best on your wedding day is not just about maintaining your optimum weight – you’re also going to need to ensure that your skin is as healthy and radiant as it possibly can be! The correct diet and nutrition is key here, and there are many things you can do to achieve great looking skin on your wedding day. For example, include lots of essential fatty acids, such as Omega-6, eat lots of dark green vegetables and keep your vitamin C levels topped up – this helps to produce collagen which strengthens the capillaries that supply the skin. If you want to be at your glowing best on the big day, you simply have to get your diet and nutrition right!

Make sure you drink enough water

You probably know that it’s important to stay hydrated, but you might not quite realise just how vital it is for you to drink enough water in the lead up to the big day. The benefits really are endless. Proper hydration will improve your hair, your skin and your nails, and as an added benefit it will also help to speed up your metabolism and make you more alert and less lethargic – which is especially important when you have all that planning to do! Aim for eight large glasses of water every day and carry a water bottle around with you to help you to stay well hydrated at all times.

Plan and prepare your meals ahead of time

During the final stages of your wedding planning when your to-do list, meetings and appointments seem never-ending, it can become more and more difficult to maintain a consistent and healthy meal plan that ensures you’re in great shape for the big day. Combat this by planning and preparing meals in advance, so you always have healthy and nutritious meal options with you at all times, eradicating the temptation to spontaneously grab unhealthy fast-food options when hunger strikes simply because it’s the quick and easy option and you don’t have access to a healthier alternative.

If you follow the guidelines outlined above, you’ll be well on your way to looking and feeling your very best on your wedding day. But why stop there?

