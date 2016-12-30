RSVP in style with a dress to impress with Little Mistress’ Occasion Collection. This exciting new collection, available from Mid-Jan, sees the introduction of a more premium Bridal party offering at affordable prices that will keep your guests saying ‘I do’ to wedding season!

The party-wear experts, known for their feminine, flirtatious style, expand with an edit of 21 occasion dresses designed to see you effortlessly through the Wedding season. Sitting along-side their SS17 ready-to-wear ‘Belle Amour’ collection, the Occasion range focuses on timeless silhouettes and classic shapes.

Highlights for your leading ladies include soft pastel shades of playful pink, lemon yellow and grey in strapless, halter and one shoulder shapes. Textures of satin and chiffon adorned with delicate lacework, intricate embroidery and applique floral set the scene for the collection whilst matchy-matchy styles in alternating lengths ensure figure flattering silhouettes so every one of your girls can walk down the aisle in their favourite style.