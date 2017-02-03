Considered to be both traditional and contemporary, for brides looking for a balance of the two, a show stopping gown in lovely lace could be the perfect contrast of subtle sexy and tastefully modest. From dramatic lace lined train’s to layered skirts and illusion neck features, this elegant and popular choice for some of the top dress designer collections year in, year out makes this look timeless and often versatile to all different styles. Here are some of the best to look out for in 2017 and if you love them…visit the designer online and find your nearest stockist or boutique!

Halfpenny London

JESSICA

Relaxed in silhouette with gentle illusion neckline, a full lace overlay evokes an elegant vintage finesse. This dress was intended to let lace lead the way with minimal accessories.

Elbeth Gillis + Katya Shehurina

Elbeth Gillis dresses define the female silhouette at it’s best with figure hugging shapes and beautifully textured fabrics including this petite chantilly lace semi-sweetheart bodice. If embellishments aren’t your thing, a little bit of lace goes a long way and will give your dress the detail it needs whilst remaining totally effortless and romantic. This dress cascades into a guipure lace finish skirt hi-lighting the deeper texture of the bodice to enhance your waist line.

Katya Shehurina: Cool, easy and moving with every step of the bride, this gown has true character for the more bohemian bride wanting a traditional full lace finish but also vintage inspired look with the signature lace body cape creating the perfect hour glass figure.

Wendy Makin

MANON

The classic sweetheart neckline is the perfect and one of the most popular partners for lace fabrics and detailing. With this Wendy Makin French Collection dress, it’s all about the brilliant white lace layering to hi-light a beautifully blush coloured tulle dress underneath.

House of Ollichon

LOWRY

For the alternative bride thinking a little more outside of the box with her big entrance, House of Ollichon may have the answer with their signature full body lace bridal jumpsuit capped off with translucent lace sleeves!

Jesus Peiro + Ronald Joyce

7051/7012

Jesus Peiro: Featuring heavily in some of the newest collection designs inspired by Parisian desserts, a classic lace look will grace girls both young and mature in a range of sleeve and skirt lengths. It’s really a case of finding out which style will suit you?!

Ronald Joyce: This lace hemmed body over mermaid skirt sits beautifully with a bateau neckline.

Amanda Wyatt

CLAIRE

An all over lace dress is a favourite for Amanda Wyatt’s ‘She walks with Beauty’ Collection featuring delicate lace spaghetti straps and a full chapel length train that will wow even when your back is turned.